Mavericks Break Silence After Trading Luka Doncic to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have traded for superstar Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal that has shaken the NBA’s landscape.

The Lakers landed Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in the deal, per Shams Charania of ESPN. LA sent the Dallas Mavericks star big man Anthony Davis, along with young guard Max Christie and a first-round pick in 2029. The Jazz were a third team involved in the deal, getting Jalen Hood-Schifino and a pair of second-round picks.

The trade was so stunning that Charania had to double down and clarify that he had not been hacked. But the Mavericks feel like they had a solid reason to move Doncic and are still in win-now mode.

“I believe that defense wins championships,” Mavs general manager Nico Harrison told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon after the move. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”

Lakers See Luka Doncic as Face of Franchise Moving Forward

LeBron James is on the last leg of his career, something he has been very open about. With the move for Doncic, the Lakers get a player they view as the future — and current — face of their franchise.

“The Mavericks approached the Lakers recently and offered Luka Doncic,” Charania said. “Lakers brass met and believed the 25-year-old Doncic has the ability to be the face of their franchise for the next decade while giving Anthony Davis a win-now move in Dallas.”

Conversely, the Mavericks had concerns about Doncic moving forward, especially with a supermax contract extension coming up this summer.

“The Mavs had major concerns about moving forward with Luka Doncic due to his constant conditioning issues and the looming commitment of another supermax contract extension this summer,” MacMahon said.

Lakers Trade for Luka Doncic Happened in ‘Shadows’

Charania said the trade for Doncic materialized quickly for the Lakers and it was the Mavericks who initiated the talks. Even James — who is consulted on most moves — did not have an inkling that it was going down.

“This deal materialized in the shadows,” Charania said. “LeBron James had no idea this was coming. Anthony Davis had no idea this was coming. I’m told Luka Doncic is still stunned about this trade.”

James is good friends with his now-former co-star Davis, so it might take some time to digest the move. However, Davis seems to be in good spirits about being sent to Dallas.

“I was told that AD was initially shocked, but as of right now, I’m told he’s feeling good about the situation and moving forward,” NBA insider Chris Haynes said.

The Mavericks sit in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 26-23 record. Davis will provide an immediate infusion of defensive intensity and is a walking double-double. The former top pick in 2012 is averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds this season. He’s also serving up 2.1 blocks per game.

The Lakers are 28-19 and fifth place in the Western Conference. Doncic is still recovering from a calf strain he suffered on Christmas but is expected back before the All-Star break. Doncic has played in 22 games this season, averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists.