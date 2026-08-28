Electric Young Mavericks Center Could Be Lakers Next Trade Target: Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on Jonathan Kuminga and remain without a starting-caliber power forward for next season. The franchise has been linked to several names since the start of the offseason, but since losing out on Kuminga, Dereck Lively II of the Dallas Mavericks would be the next player the Lakers target to create a title-contending roster around Luka Doncic.

Lively previously played with Doncic on the Mavericks and had a major role in the team making the 2024 NBA Finals. However, in the time since, injuries have derailed his career.

Now, with Dallas having several strong big man options, according to Bleacher Report, Lively could be next on the trade block, as an athletic and energetic center the Lakers have been eyeing for a long time.

Dereck Lively Could Be On Trade Block, Lakers As Potential Landing Spot

Writing for B/R, Dan Favale named Lively as one of a few young players who could be next on the trade block.

“Dereck Lively II’s spotty place in the Dallas Mavericks’ bigger picture has more to do with a lack of information than anything else. He has missed more than 60 percent of the team’s regular-season games since entering the league,” he wrote.

“Though Lively needs to show his lower body can hold up for an entire season, the Mavs aren’t set up to optimize his performance if and when he does. His defensive versatility fits the current direction, but Dallas’ offense lacks the spacing and playmakers needed to capitalize on his screen-and-dives or short-roll decision-making.”

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Lively appeared in just seven games for the Mavericks last season after a foot injury and subsequent surgery held him out for most of the year. However, his career averages of 8.4 points, seven rebounds, and 1.5 blocks on 72.5% shooting in just 22.9 minutes per game over his three NBA seasons make him one of the most efficient players in the league today.

The Dallas center has only played in 98 total games, but has proven to be the exact type of athletic big man that fits well with Doncic, as seen during the 2024 Playoffs, which makes the Lakers a top landing spot if the Mavericks do choose to send him out to prioritize Cooper Flagg and other more stable frontcourt players.

“Time is on nobody’s side at this point. Lively is heading into the final year of his rookie-scale contract, and the Mavs can’t justify giving him an extension when he’s proven incapable of staying on the floor these past two seasons,” Favale added.

LA Has Previous Links To The Mavericks Big Man

While just one writer signaling Lively could be next on the trade block is one thing, this isn’t the first time he’s been linked to a move to the Lakers.

Reporting earlier in the 2026 NBA offseason, team insider Jovan Buha named Lively as a top trade target, projecting Los Angeles to send out two first-round picks back to Dallas for the 22-year-old. The Lakers don’t have those picks to move anymore, but there have been a few other trade packages that see Lively playing in the Purple and Gold next season.

“There’s just certain guys that you’re not giving up, almost regardless of what the price, the ask is,” Buha said. “Lively is not on that tier or that level, so I would say he is gettable.”

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Los Angeles could give up a package that includes Dalton Knecht and other young players and minor draft assets to Dallas in exchange for Lively, if he does become available. He’s been one of a few names rumored to hold interest by the Lakers, and though a trade package wouldn’t be cheap, putting him next to Doncic would be a seamless fit.

The Lakers have also been linked to Mavericks big men Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington in trade rumors, both of whom could be more attainable. Still, what Lively has shown playing with Doncic when healthy shows he has the highest upside of the three.

Los Angeles still needs another frontcourt player to round out the starting lineup, and though Dallas might be reluctant to even pick up the phone on Lively trade offers, he’d be a dream target for the Lakers.