Lakers Get Major P.J. Washington Trade Opening After Mavericks’ New Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are still eyeing the market for another starting forward. Despite pursuing Jonathan Kuminga since late June, the Lakers have yet to find a true answer, though they have added key depth.

A player frequently mentioned in Lakers trade speculation is Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington. While nothing has materialized in terms of a trade, Washington could be shipped out of Dallas after the team handed a new contract to forward Naji Marshall, according to Mavs reporter Austin Veazey.

“Questions will now surely arise about P.J. Washington’s future in Dallas after the Mavs extended Marshall, traded for Santi Aldama, and drafted Morez Johnson Jr. He was a key piece to the run to the Finals in 2024, but he has the second-highest salary on the team,” Veazey wrote.

Added Veazey: “For now, Marshall is locked in with the Mavericks, but they need to clear out some of this roster logjam. P.J. Washington could be the odd man out.”

Lakers Path to P.J. Washington Now Wide Open?

Earlier this offseason, Lakers insider Khobi Price reported that the team may be uninterested in acquiring Washington because of the nearly $90 million contract he carries. But if the Mavs ultimately decide it’s time to move on from Washington, the Lakers would be foolish to not at least consider reuniting the 27-year-old forward with Luka Doncic.

Recently, Lakers insider Jovan Buha discussed the possible construction of a Washington trade.

“In terms of a legal trade, it would have to be Hardy and LaRavia right now at the minimum in terms of outgoing salary to salary match with P.J.’s contract, plus keep the Lakers under the first apron. You could do Hardy and LaRavia … plus whatever draft capital is required to make it work. I assume it would be at least three of L.A.’s four draft assets, or you could do Jared Vanderbilt … that would also be legal.”

L.A. needs a starting power forward, as evidenced by the team’s ongoing pursuit of Kuminga, who has drawn interest from other teams. It’s hard to argue the Lakers’ best option wouldn’t be Washington if he were to be made available by the Mavs.

Washington Viewed as Top L.A. Target

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Lakers should prioritize Washington, among three other targets, to help round out the roster this offseason.

“That’s the rub for the Lakers. They can add a player who helped Doncic get to the 2024 NBA Finals, but his contract may be too long for their liking,” Pincus wrote. “Washington, almost 28, is a 6’7″ role player willing to play defense, set screens, and take the open shot. He’s streaky, but shoots without hesitation when the offense calls for it.”

Washington, 27, averaged 14.2 points and seven rebounds per game. He especially thrived as the beneficiary of Doncic’s playmaking in the 2024 playoffs, where the Mavs ran through the Western Conference and into the Finals.

If anything, adding Washington would certainly help replace Rui Hachimura, whom the Lakers lost to the Clippers in free agency.