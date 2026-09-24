Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Guard Traded To Bucks In G League Deal

This week, the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks) announced that they had made a trade.

As part of the deal, they acquired the G League rights to several players.

The Herd wrote (on September 23): “The Wisconsin Herd has acquired the returning player rights to Skylar Mays and Jaylen Sims, along with a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft from the Iowa Wolves in exchange for the returning player rights to Stephen Thompson Jr.”

It’s worth noting that Mays is currently playing overseas.

Olgun Uluc of ESPN wrote (on July 27): “Skylar Mays has signed a one-year deal with the South East Melbourne Phoenix, the team says. The 6’3 PG is coming off a season with KK Budućnost, where he averaged 8.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, and 1.7 apg in all competitions; prior to that, he had a four-year NBA stint.”

That said, the Herd now have his rights if he is to ever come back to the G League.

Looking At Mays

Mays last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He appeared in 17 games for the franchise.

On January 11, 2024, Mays scored 12 points (in 12 minutes for the Lakers).

Mays was initially the 50th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of LSU.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks (and was with the team when they reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals).

Following the Hawks, Mays spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers (before the Lakers).

Mays had his best tenure with Portland.

During the 2023 season (in just six games), he averaged 15.3 points and 8.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 46.2% from three-point range.

StatMuse wrote (on November 14, 2023): “Skylar Mays last 3 games: 12 AST 11 AST 10 AST Only Haliburton has more assists in that stretch.”