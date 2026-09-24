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Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Guard Traded To Bucks In G League Deal

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: A detailed view of a Los Angeles Lakers logo on the court before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

This week, the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks) announced that they had made a trade.

As part of the deal, they acquired the G League rights to several players.

The Herd wrote (on September 23): “The Wisconsin Herd has acquired the returning player rights to Skylar Mays and Jaylen Sims, along with a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft from the Iowa Wolves in exchange for the returning player rights to Stephen Thompson Jr.”

It’s worth noting that Mays is currently playing overseas.

Olgun Uluc of ESPN wrote (on July 27): “Skylar Mays has signed a one-year deal with the South East Melbourne Phoenix, the team says. The 6’3 PG is coming off a season with KK Budućnost, where he averaged 8.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, and 1.7 apg in all competitions; prior to that, he had a four-year NBA stint.”

That said, the Herd now have his rights if he is to ever come back to the G League.

Looking At Mays

GettySkylar Mays #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers during warm up before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on January 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Mays last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He appeared in 17 games for the franchise.

On January 11, 2024, Mays scored 12 points (in 12 minutes for the Lakers).

GettyJaden Hardy #1 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against Max Christie #10 and Skylar Mays #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Mays was initially the 50th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of LSU.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks (and was with the team when they reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals).

Following the Hawks, Mays spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers (before the Lakers).

GettySkylar Mays #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks to pass against the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter at Moda Center on December 28, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.

Mays had his best tenure with Portland.

During the 2023 season (in just six games), he averaged 15.3 points and 8.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 46.2% from three-point range.

StatMuse wrote (on November 14, 2023): “Skylar Mays last 3 games: 12 AST 11 AST 10 AST Only Haliburton has more assists in that stretch.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Guard Traded To Bucks In G League Deal

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