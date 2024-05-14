JJ Redick’s Ex-Coach Guiding Lakers in Coaching Search: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have the well-respected former Duke and Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski guiding them in their coaching search, The Athletic reported on Tuesday, May 14.

Among the initial Lakers coaching candidates, Krzyzewski is most familiar with JJ Redick, who played for him at Duke from 2002 to 2006.

“Multiple sources briefed on the matter say one person who has become a respected unofficial resource for the Lakers during the process is ​​legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, whose deep knowledge of candidates, such as Redick and others, provides a lens into the culture the organization wants and the characteristics of a potential staff around the next head coach. Krzyzewski’s history with the Lakers goes back to 2004 when Dr. Jerry Buss made a strong yet unsuccessful offer to hire Coach K,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jovan Buha wrote.

Redick is the only candidate for the Lakers job without a prior NBA or collegiate coaching experience. Yet the 39-year-old Redick is the most high-profile candidate given his status as the top basketball analyst at ESPN and as a podcast host. He is also the candidate closest to LeBron James as they co-host a podcast — “Mind the Game” — breaking down X’s and O’s and waxing poetic about today’s NBA.

Under Krzyzewski, Redick became a two-time ACC Player of the Year and ACC tournament MVP (2005 and 2006) and the national college player of the year in 2006. Redick’s decorated four-year collegiate career under the legendary Duke coach led to a 15-year NBA career.

The Lakers will expand their coaching search once more assistant coaches from playoff teams becomes available.

JJ Redick Explains Why He Wants to Coach in NBA

Redick revealed on the May 8 episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye what is driving him to give up his successful broadcast media career for the more stressful NBA coaching career.

“What I really miss is the juice, I miss the action, I miss the competition, I miss leadership, I miss being on a team,” Redick said on the Road Trippin’ podcast. “Like, in a locker room, like physically in a locker room after winning a road game. Like, you miss that stuff. There is a high that you get as an athlete that goes beyond passing, and shooting, and dribbling, and — well Richard (Jefferson) never took charges — taking a charge, or dunking a basketball.

“Those are all these little moments of actual game-play, it’s the other moments that I feel like we all miss as ex-athletes right. The part about coaching in general, it’s a very general statement, is like the things that I miss and the things that I love doing. That involves coaching, that all is part of coaching.”

Redick previously interviewed with the Toronto Raptors last offseason and most recently with the Charlotte Hornets. He was a finalist for the Hornets coaching job that eventually went to Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee.

Lakers Next Coach Could Be LeBron James’ Last in NBA

The Lakers are conducting their search with the assumption whoever they hire would be James’ last coach in the NBA.

James, 39, is expected to play up to two more seasons, according to The Athletic report.

“Los Angeles is open to discussing any deal framework for James to return, as well as potentially drafting Bronny James in next month’s NBA Draft, according to team sources,” Charania and Buha wrote.

Bronny James is likely to stay in the NBA Draft after he was medically cleared to participate in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.