Lakers Predicted to Land 6-Foot-10 Defensive Stopper

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to target veteran centers this offseason, but they may also want to bring in a younger option they can start developing. However, they don’t have a draft pick until No. 55 in the second round.

Appealing options will be limited that late in the draft, so the Lakers could take a bet on upside. General manager Rob Pelinka has actually done a good job in undrafted free agency and late in the draft, so he’ll take this draft pick seriously.

Looking overseas could be the wise play in the second round. In his most recent mock draft for Bleacher Report, Jonathan Wasserman projects the Lakers to select Reggio Emilia center Mouhamed Faye with the No. 55 pick.

“Mouhamed Faye’s defensive range is the draw, though he’s also used his size and quick leaping to rack up 59 dunks so far this year,” Wasserman wrote.

“He could be tougher holding his ground defending the post, but the way he’s able to slide his feet and cover ground could help teams picture a switchable big who guards in space and blocks shots.”

Scouting Report on Faye

Faye is a young player at 20, so there’s still room for him to develop. He’s got great size at 6-foot-10 and is very lengthy.

However, he doesn’t project to be a great offensive player, according to a scouting report from Sports Illustrated.

“Faye is a limited offensive player as of today, and that’s the end of the floor where he looks the most raw,” Sports Illustrated wrote. “He’s a good rim runner and lob threat who can also generate second-chance looks on the offensive glass, but he isn’t really able to create his own shot. Faye needs to improve his touch and develop go-to moves in the post, and hasn’t shown much as a shooter. Most everything he does today is in the paint near the basket. That doesn’t mean he has no offensive value, but he doesn’t project to be a dominant player on that end.”

Faye Could Develop Into Great Defensive Player

While Faye will likely never be a great offensive player, he can eventually be a great defender.

“Where Faye does have a substantial amount of potential is on the defensive end,” Sports Illustrated wrote. “He’s an aggressive defender who is able to boast his athleticism, agility and motor to change the game. He’s good at navigating the pick-and-roll as a defender and moves very well in space. His lateral quickness is impressive for his size and his 7-foot-5 wingspan allows him to do unique things.

“Faye put together a Rookie of the Year campaign in Italy last season and has really emerged of late. He’s certainly a project at this point and has a long way to go on offense, but he has tremendous potential if the right team is willing to put in the time.”

The Lakers have plenty of offense between LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, so what they really need is great defense from a center who can catch the occasional lob. If Faye could provide that, he’d be a steal in the second round.