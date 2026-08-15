Projected NBA Trade Sends Jonathan Kuminga to Lakers in Major 3-Team Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are caught in a summer stalemate with Jonathan Kuminga, a name perhaps the entire state of California has heard enough of.

But there’s no denying that the Lakers and Kuminga would have true potential on the court if both sides come to terms on a deal. According to Lakers insider Khobi Price, the team remains in the running for the 23-year-old Atlanta Hawks free agent.

“The Lakers remain interested in Jonathan Kuminga, the unrestricted free agent forward whose free agency has stalled out over the last few weeks,” Price reported for the California Post. “Kuminga would address the Lakers’ last big need, which is a wing/forward who could be a credible starter.”

L.A. also appears to be the team most interested in landing Kuminga, who has attracted multiple suitors this offseason.

“The Lakers are sitting there still as the hungriest suitor but also knowing at this point there is not necessarily a reason to throttle forward and blow out the rest of your assets and trying to get him every last dollar he wants,” said ESPN reporter Anthony Slater.

How the Lakers Land Jonathan Kuminga

Slater noted that the Hawks may not have any incentive to hash out a Kuminga sign-and-trade unless the team receives a notable return.

“It seems to me Atlanta’s fine being like business is done for the summer, wipe our hands for the summer,” Slater. “Now if they are incentivized with a pick, an asset, like obviously they are not gonna not pick up the phone. It creates an environment where there’s not a level of desperation or even motivation on the Atlanta side on a sign-and-trade, which suppresses his market.”

Given the Lakers’ interest in Kuminga, it is reasonable to assume that they would be open to surrendering draft picks to encourage the Hawks to help them work out a deal for Kuminga. Here’s a projected framework that could help L.A. secure the 23-year-old swingman.

Lakers receive: Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $52.6 million contract)

Hawks receive: second round picks in 2031 and 2032 (via LAL)

Timberwolves receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Ron Holland

Pistons receive: Donte DiVincenzo and 2029 second round pick

This framework is hypothetical and intended to send Kuminga to the Lakers without the Hawks, who are already above the NBA-mandated roster limit, having to take back any players, while the Pistons and Wolves pick up major rotational needs. Minnesota adds Vanderbilt to shore up its depleted frontcourt, and Detroit gets a proven playoff star who brings shooting and on-ball playmaking in the backcourt alongside Cade Cunningham.

Another Team Firmly in Mix for Kuminga

The Wolves, for their part, are another reported suitor for Kuminga. The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, may be the Lakers’ strongest rival in the Kuminga sweepstakes. What helps the Cavs’ position in the race to Kuminga is the star forward’s connection to head coach Kenny Atkinson.

“Kuminga has a relationship with Atkinson from when the coach was an assistant under Steve Kerr at Golden State,” The Athletic reported. “While both sides confirmed interest, it is unclear which avenue the Cavs might take to acquire Kuminga if they decide on that path.”

Kuminga, along with DeMar DeRozan, remains arguably the most intriguing name available on the open market. But it appears the Kuminga saga may continue for a while longer.