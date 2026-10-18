Ex-Lakers 1st-Round Pick Sends Out Post After Signing With New Team

The Indiana Pacers will open up their 2026-27 NBA season when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Larry Nance Jr. (who signed with the Pacers over the offseason) will potentially make his regular season debut for the franchise.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 8): “Free agent C/F Larry Nance Jr. has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN.”

Ex-Lakers 1st-Round Pick Sends Out Post

Nance Jr. (who started out his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers) made a post to Instagram on Sunday.

He wrote: “What a privilege it’s been – 12 years in 🤍💛💙 📍 Indianapolis, IN”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@noahweber6: “🤣😭 there’s still plenty of gas in the tank”

@ohio.tyler: “I’ll still be rocking you this season”

Indiana Pacers: “🔥”

Jaxson Hayes: “Good job Larry 🍊”