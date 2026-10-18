EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Larry Nance Jr. #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the press during Los Angeles Laker media day at Toyota Sports Center on September 26, 2016 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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The Indiana Pacers will open up their 2026-27 NBA season when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.Larry Nance Jr. (who signed with the Pacers over the offseason) will potentially make his regular season debut for the franchise.ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 8): “Free agent C/F Larry Nance Jr. has agreed to […]
Ex-Lakers 1st-Round Pick Sends Out Post After Signing With New Team