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Ex-Lakers 1st-Round Pick Sends Out Post After Signing With New Team

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EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Larry Nance Jr. #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the press during Los Angeles Laker media day at Toyota Sports Center on September 26, 2016 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers will open up their 2026-27 NBA season when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Larry Nance Jr. (who signed with the Pacers over the offseason) will potentially make his regular season debut for the franchise.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 8): “Free agent C/F Larry Nance Jr. has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN.”

Ex-Lakers 1st-Round Pick Sends Out Post

GettyLarry Nance Jr. #22 of the Indiana Pacers poses for a photo during media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Nance Jr. (who started out his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers) made a post to Instagram on Sunday.

He wrote: “What a privilege it’s been – 12 years in 🤍💛💙 📍 Indianapolis, IN”

Comments On His Post

GettyLarry Nance Jr. #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after the Lakers scored against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Wells Fargo Center on December 7, 2017 in Philadelphia,Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@noahweber6: “🤣😭 there’s still plenty of gas in the tank”

@ohio.tyler: “I’ll still be rocking you this season”

Indiana Pacers: “🔥”

Jaxson Hayes: “Good job Larry 🍊”

GettyLarry Nance Jr. #22 of the Indiana Pacers poses for a photo during media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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