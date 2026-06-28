Los Angeles Lakers Lose Coveted Big Man Target After NBA Trade

One of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ most intriguing trade targets may have just become considerably more difficult to acquire.

The Charlotte Hornets‘ decision to trade veteran forward Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns appears to have cleared a full-time starting role for former NBA 6th Man of the Year Naz Reid, significantly reducing the likelihood that Charlotte will entertain offers for the versatile big man.

For a Lakers team still searching for the frontcourt upgrade Luka Doncic reportedly requested, the latest domino could force Rob Pelinka to pivot elsewhere.

Bridges Trade Clears Path for Naz Reid

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Sunday that Phoenix acquired Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round selection from Charlotte in exchange for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and the Suns’ unprotected 2033 first-round pick.

The move reshapes Charlotte’s frontcourt.

With Bridges gone, the Hornets’ projected starting lineup now features Reid alongside Brandon Miller and rookie Kon Knueppel, giving the former Minnesota Timberwolves standout the starting opportunity he has long sought.

Rather than opening the door for a trade, the deal strengthens Charlotte’s incentive to build around Reid as one of the franchise’s core pieces.

Lakers Had Identified Reid as a Top Target

Just days before the Bridges trade, NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that Reid sat near the top of the Lakers’ wishlist.

“Naz Reid is a big man the Lakers have strong interest in,” Siegel reported.

At the time, however, Siegel also noted that Charlotte had given no indication it planned to move Reid after acquiring him in the blockbuster LaMelo Ball trade.

Instead, the Hornets viewed the 26-year-old as part of their long-term plans.

The Bridges trade only reinforces that position.

With Reid now projected to open next season as a starter in Charlotte’s frontcourt, the likelihood of him becoming available appears even slimmer.

Reid’s Breakout Production Makes Him More Valuable

Charlotte’s commitment to Reid isn’t based solely on potential.

It’s backed by consistent production.

Over each of the past two seasons, Reid has averaged at least 13 points and five rebounds while shooting better than 36% from three-point range, establishing himself as one of the NBA’s premier stretch big men.

Last season, he averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 three-pointers, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block, continuing the steady rise that began during his final years in Minnesota.

His advanced numbers are even more impressive.

On a per-36-minute basis, Reid averaged 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.9 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks, illustrating why rival executives view him as a starting-caliber frontcourt player.

That expanded opportunity also aligns perfectly with Reid’s own aspirations.

Following Minnesota’s second-round playoff loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Reid made it clear he believes he belongs in a starting lineup.

“Yes, 100 percent. One hundred percent,” Reid said. “But sometimes, if you want to be in a winning position, sometimes you might have to sacrifice. I definitely view myself as a starter.”

Charlotte now appears ready to grant him exactly that opportunity.

Lakers Still Searching for Doncic’s Ideal Frontcourt Partner

The latest development leaves the Lakers with one fewer realistic path toward solving their biggest offseason need.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Luka Doncic has consistently communicated one roster priority since arriving in Los Angeles.

“Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” a source told McMenamin.

The Lakers have since been linked to several frontcourt options, including Mitchell Robinson, Walker Kessler and Reid.

Unlike Robinson, who is entering unrestricted free agency, or Kessler, whose long-term future with the Utah Jazz remains uncertain, Reid now appears firmly entrenched in Charlotte’s plans.

The Bridges trade may not have involved Los Angeles directly.

Its ripple effects, however, could significantly reshape the Lakers’ offseason strategy.

What once looked like one of the franchise’s most attainable trade targets now appears effectively off the board before free agency has even begun.

For Rob Pelinka and the Lakers, the search for the ideal frontcourt partner to complement Doncic continues—with one of the most attractive options now seemingly unavailable.