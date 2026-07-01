Los Angeles Lakers Champion Dwight Howard Reacts To LeBron James News

On Tuesday, NBA free agency opened up for all 30 teams across the league.

One of the biggest stories of the day was that LeBron James will not be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers following an eight-year run with the franchise.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN.”

Dwight Howard Reacts To LeBron James News

After the news, Dwight Howard sent out several posts (via X).

His first post: “Lebron farewell tour in Ohio going to be popcorn 🍿”

His second post: “Should LeBron Go to the spurs. I think he wins two more if he goes. What yall think?”

Social Media Reacts To Howard’s First Post

Here’s what people were saying in response to Howard’s first post:

@2Kalculated_: “We might have a spot for you lol”

@JGulino4: “I like where your head’s at”

@mandree15: “We can all wish, but I think he going to the Warriors. CLE though gives him a better chance at a championship.”

Social Media Reacts To Howard’s Second Post

Here’s what people were saying in response to Howard’s second post:

@Sensible_Swag: “The Spurs don’t want or need LeBron.”

@GSWWarriorsNBA: “That would be blatant chasing a ring and would not be looked upon fondly”

@Throb_Duncan1: “I’d be all for it. San Antonio needs a real playmaker. Bron could do just that from the 3-4 spot. All them young dawgs on defense, he’d be able to save a lot of energy too. It could work for sure.”

James has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers over 23 seasons.