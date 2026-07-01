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Los Angeles Lakers Champion Dwight Howard Reacts To LeBron James News

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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Dwight Howard speaks to the press during Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 27, 2019 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, NBA free agency opened up for all 30 teams across the league.

One of the biggest stories of the day was that LeBron James will not be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers following an eight-year run with the franchise.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN.”

Dwight Howard Reacts To LeBron James News

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers after winning the 2020 NBA Championship in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

After the news, Dwight Howard sent out several posts (via X).

His first post: “Lebron farewell tour in Ohio going to be popcorn 🍿”

His second post: “Should LeBron Go to the spurs. I think he wins two more if he goes. What yall think?”

Social Media Reacts To Howard’s First Post

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 5, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Here’s what people were saying in response to Howard’s first post:

@2Kalculated_: “We might have a spot for you lol”

@JGulino4: “I like where your head’s at”

@mandree15: “We can all wish, but I think he going to the Warriors. CLE though gives him a better chance at a championship.”

Social Media Reacts To Howard’s Second Post

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying in response to Howard’s second post:

@Sensible_Swag: “The Spurs don’t want or need LeBron.”

@GSWWarriorsNBA: “That would be blatant chasing a ring and would not be looked upon fondly”

@Throb_Duncan1: “I’d be all for it. San Antonio needs a real playmaker. Bron could do just that from the 3-4 spot. All them young dawgs on defense, he’d be able to save a lot of energy too. It could work for sure.”

James has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers over 23 seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Champion Dwight Howard Reacts To LeBron James News

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