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BREAKING: Lakers NBA Champion Reportedly Expected To Sign With 76ers

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LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with Quinn Cook #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Markieff Morris #88 of the Los Angeles Lakers and teammates after winning the 2020 NBA Championship in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Friday night, Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime reported the news that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Memphis Grizzlies are working on a buyout.

He would then join the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.

The 33-year-old is coming off a season where he had averages of 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range in 51 games.

Haynes wrote: “Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Memphis Grizzlies are negotiating a buyout and the veteran 3-&-D specialist intends to team back up with LeBron James and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell me.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyKentavious Caldwell-Pope #3 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of the 2025-2026 Emirates NBA Cup game at FedExForum on November 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@CuffsTheLegend: “vets are gonna flock to Philly to run with the Bron-Embiid-Maxey-JB-Edgecombe 🔥”

@SixersAdam: “This would require the Sixers to get rid of two players. Waiving Dalen Terry and Jabari Walker would make the money work.”

@RBPhillyTake: “The Sixers just added another shooter off the bench. Mike Gansey can’t stop cooking.”

Jacob Moreno: “Sixers depth chart PG: Maxey / Philon SG: Edgecombe / Simons / Terry* SF: Brown / Caldwell-Pope/ Edwards PF: James/ Wade / Barlow / Walker* C: Embiid / Bona* / Hukporti / Broome Philadelphia needs to clear a roster spot and get below the first apron to sign KCP.”

GettyMarc Gasol #14; LeBron James #23 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers while paying the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

@jbondwagon: “Funny enough… Bron and KCP will have the same salary now with the Sixers 😭😭😭”

@Rome_Beast: “they desperately need this”

@TrillBroDude: “The amount of guys who have worn a Sixers jersey 3-5 years after their prime is truly unfathomable”

Yossi Gozlan: “The Sixers will need to reduce payroll and create roster spots to sign LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Jabari Walker and Dalen Terry are on non/partially guaranteed salaries.”

Looking At KCP

GettyKentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a three point basket during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Four of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 6, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Caldwell-Pope was the 8th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Georgia.

He has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards over 13 seasons.

The two-time NBA Champion has career averages of 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.5% from three-point range in 963 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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BREAKING: Lakers NBA Champion Reportedly Expected To Sign With 76ers

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