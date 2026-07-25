BREAKING: Lakers NBA Champion Reportedly Expected To Sign With 76ers

On Friday night, Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime reported the news that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Memphis Grizzlies are working on a buyout.

He would then join the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.

The 33-year-old is coming off a season where he had averages of 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range in 51 games.

Haynes wrote: “Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Memphis Grizzlies are negotiating a buyout and the veteran 3-&-D specialist intends to team back up with LeBron James and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell me.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@CuffsTheLegend: “vets are gonna flock to Philly to run with the Bron-Embiid-Maxey-JB-Edgecombe 🔥”

@SixersAdam: “This would require the Sixers to get rid of two players. Waiving Dalen Terry and Jabari Walker would make the money work.”

@RBPhillyTake: “The Sixers just added another shooter off the bench. Mike Gansey can’t stop cooking.”

Jacob Moreno: “Sixers depth chart PG: Maxey / Philon SG: Edgecombe / Simons / Terry* SF: Brown / Caldwell-Pope/ Edwards PF: James/ Wade / Barlow / Walker* C: Embiid / Bona* / Hukporti / Broome Philadelphia needs to clear a roster spot and get below the first apron to sign KCP.”

@jbondwagon: “Funny enough… Bron and KCP will have the same salary now with the Sixers 😭😭😭”

@Rome_Beast: “they desperately need this”

@TrillBroDude: “The amount of guys who have worn a Sixers jersey 3-5 years after their prime is truly unfathomable”

Yossi Gozlan: “The Sixers will need to reduce payroll and create roster spots to sign LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Jabari Walker and Dalen Terry are on non/partially guaranteed salaries.”

Looking At KCP

Caldwell-Pope was the 8th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Georgia.

He has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards over 13 seasons.

The two-time NBA Champion has career averages of 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.5% from three-point range in 963 games.