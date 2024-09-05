Lakers Should ‘Make a Move’ for Disgruntled $138 Million Star: NBA Exec

With the Los Angeles Lakers stuck with their current roster that could not get past the Denver Nuggets in the last two playoffs, a Western Conference executive urged them to make a bold move.

“I’d call Chicago and make a move for Zach LaVine,” the executive told Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike.

According to Woike, the west executive “understands the Lakers’ situation pretty well for someone outside the organization.”

A trade for the disgruntled LaVine would signal a desperation for the Lakers. But to the executive who’s batting for it, it is the move that makes sense for the short and long term given their situation.

“Here was the gist of the pitch: LaVine could be gotten by simply matching the money he’s owed, getting the Bulls out from underneath a contract that’s likely going to last until 2027 and cost the team $138 million. That would allow the Lakers to keep their draft assets for a future deal or the inevitable rebuild,” Woike wrote.

LaVine has three years and $138 million remaining in his five-year $215 million contract with a $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

A change of scenery could rejuvenate LaVine as the two-time All-Star guard has “expressed his frustration with the constant losing” in Chicago, according to ESPN’s Jamal Collier.

Lakers Can Leverage Zach LaVine’s Zero Market

The Lakers could even gain extra draft capital which they could add to their two future first-round picks in a star trade down the road as the Bulls are desperately seeking to get out of LaVine’s contract.

“There is no market for Zach Lavine,” ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks reported before free agency in July. “They are trying to give him away and attach a first-round pick. I’ve been told that by multiple, multiple people.”

The executive also noted to LA Times that LaVine could also be their salary ballast in a star trade if the experiment fails.

Lakers’ Potential Zach LaVine Trade Package

Since the Lakers are over the first apron, they cannot take back more salary in a trade than it sends out.

To get to LaVine’s $43 million salary for this season, it would cost the Lakers three of their rotation players — D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and either Jarred Vanderbilt or Gabe Vincent, per Woike.

A 3-for-1 trade will also open up two roster spots for the Lakers, who still have the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception.

If the Lakers opt to keep Vanderbilt than Vincent, Markell Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and Pat Beverley, who has an NBA opt-out clause in his Tel Aviv contract, could be their options to fill up their point guard holes.

All three veterans are defensive-minded point guards who can complement Austin Reaves in their backcourt.

LeBron James, Reaves or even LaVine can also function as their point guards in non-traditional lineups if they make the trade.

They can even pick up veteran center Tristan Thompson, who is familiar with James, in the free agent market as the “bruising big man” Lakers coach JJ Redick is seeking to help Anthony Davis in their frontcourt.