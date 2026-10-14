NBA Fans React to Dalton Knecht’s Poor Outing in Lakers’ Preseason Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make a tough decision regarding their roster before the start of the regular season.

One of the candidates to get cut is Dalton Knecht, who fell out of coach JJ Redick’s rotation last season. Knecht had an opportunity to shine on Tuesday in Las Vegas against the Golden State Warriors.

With the Lakers looking to stop a Warriors comeback, Knecht entered the fourth quarter and played poorly. He was scoreless in six minutes, missing two shots and finishing with just one rebound and two turnovers as the Lakers lose 101-89.

NBA Fans React to Knecht’s Performance vs. Warriors

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were left stunned by Dalton Knecht’s scoreless outing against the Warriors.

Some are even predicting that Knecht will be the odd-man out in the Lakers’ roster and will get cut before the start of the season.

Here are some of the reactions:

@LakeShowYo: “I’m actually a better basketball player than Dalton Knecht right now.”

@CoachMarcusNV: “Dalton Knecht has lost his entire basketball soul. Never recovered from the rescinded trade. He looks absolutely shell shocked out there.”

@Yinoma2001: “Yeah Dalton is getting cut. Sad waste of a 17th pick.”

@ColinsanityInc: “Dalton Knecht not seeing another game w the Lakers man, idk what happened but ts is nasty hoops.”

@LVstackiN: “Dalton Knecht can’t even get preseason minutes when half the team is out. He definitely about to get cut.”

@tuahascte1: “Watching lakers v warriors rn and damn Dalton what happened to you my goat”

Others want to see Knecht play with confident, they see it happening with a fresh start.

@KarinAbcarians: “I can’t watch Dalton Knecht play basketball on this team anymore. I can’t do it, waive him, trade him…whatever it is. He needs a new start asap.”

@randyll24: “Dalton has to get a fresh start, this is bad.”

Knecht Expected to Get Cut

According to Khobi Price of the New York Post, multiple executives around the league expect the Los Angeles Lakers to cut Dalton Knecht to bring down their roster to 15 players on standard contracts.

Despite the reality of his situation, Knecht is expected to garner interest around the league, as per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“I think the biggest names I’m keeping an eye on right now, we talked about them last week, Dalton Knecht from the Los Angeles Lakers, Caris LeVert from the Milwaukee Bucks,” Siegel said on his Clutch Scoops podcast.

Knecht has not been the same since his trade to the Charlotte Hornets was rescinded back in February 2025.