Lakers Miss Out on $70 Million Star on LeBron James’ Wish List: Report

There were three free agents initially linked to LeBron James’ wish list for the Los Angeles Lakers, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Two of these free agents have already agreed to terms with other teams leaving Klay Thompson as the lone target who remains unsigned.

James Harden was one of three players James was willing to take a pay cut for in order to give the Lakers more space to sign the star. Instead, Harden is re-signing with the Los Angeles Clippers. Veteran center Jonas Valanciunas was another player on this list and agreed to terms with the Washington Wizards, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“James Harden plans to sign a two-year, $70 million contract to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium, Harden’s agents – Mike Silverman, Troy Payne and Brandon Grier of Equity Sports – have been working with Clippers officials to finalize new deal,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania detailed on June 30, 2024 on X.



Klay Thompson, James Harden & Jonas Valanciunas Were the 3 Players on LeBron James’ Wish List for the Lakers

Thompson, Harden and Valanciunas were the three specific players James was willing to take less money for Los Angeles to sign. It remains to be seen if there are additional players who meet James’ conditions as difference makers.

“[Rich] Paul said James would be willing to work with the Lakers on signing a deal below the maximum three-year, $162 million he is eligible for to open up the full $12.9 million midlevel exception to sign an ‘impact player,'” McMenamin wrote in a June 29 story titled, “Rich Paul: LeBron James could accept pay cut to help Lakers.”

“The type of player that James would be willing to make a financial sacrifice for would be an established veteran playmaker such as James Harden or Klay Thompson, or an established big man to play alongside Anthony Davis such as Jonas Valančiūnas, sources told ESPN.”

James is technically a free agent after opting out of his two-year, $99 million contract. The star is working with the Lakers on landing additional players before he inks a new deal.

LeBron James Called Klay Thompson at the Beginning of NBA Free Agency to Recruit for the Lakers

James may have wanted to stay out of the Lakers coaching search, but the superstar appears to be involved in the team’s free agency plans. The legend made a call to Thompson as NBA free agency officially started at 6 p.m. Eastern on June 30, per Wojnarowski.

“I’m told LeBron James called Klay Thompson right when free agency opened [at] 6 p.m. Eastern,” Wojnarowski said during a June 30 edition of “SportsCenter.” “[James] reached out [and] talked to Klay Thompson. The expectation that I have right now is these conversations, this negotiation will go into tomorrow.

“There probably will not be a resolution tonight, but certainly Dallas, the Lakers, the Clippers are working to be involved in this. Those are the prominent teams for Klay Thompson, whose career is going to be somewhere other than Golden State once this free agency period is over.”

It will be worth watching to see how James handles his contract if Thompson signs with another contender like the Dallas Mavericks. Harden is a 10-time All-Star and former NBA MVP who will continue to play for the Lakers’ crosstown rival in Los Angeles.