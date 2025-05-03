NBA Insider Drops Bombshell LeBron James Update

The Los Angeles Lakers are out of championship contention following a disappointing run against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first series of the NBA playoffs. Now, Lakers star LeBron James has some major decisions to make, and while NBA insiders and experts are saying that James isn’t ready for retirement, that doesn’t mean he’ll be back with the Lakers.

If James really wants another ring, he may want to try his luck with another NBA team. Now, a league source is saying that James is open to that possibility of moving on.

LeBron James’ Future in the NBA

During a Thursday, May 1, appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said that he believes James “will be back” next season. When asked, “What is LeBron playing for?” McMenamin said that the four-time MVP really wants to get his fifth title and that “he knows it’s within his grasp.”

McMenamin also said that James wants to play with his son, which would indicate that he would be back with the Lakers. “He is playing for the ability to be in the NBA, not just with Bronny James as his teammate, but Bronny James as a contributor on a winning team,” McMenamin said. “So, he is gonna be along for that part of the process as well. And he loves basketball.”

But, not so fast. A new report from Jovan Buha and Sam Amick published on May 2 in The Athletic drops the news that James is open to the idea of moving on.

“So, might James think about finishing his career elsewhere in pursuit of a fifth ring?” they state in the feature. “When posed that question, both league sources close to James and team sources would not rule that possibility out. And that was before the revealing elimination game.”

A Complex Situation for LeBron James

In the piece, Buha and Amick also note that James’ situation is “complicated.” But, it could be settled pretty easily.

According to the outlet, last season, “one source briefed on James’ thinking said he was expected to play up to two more NBA seasons, which would take him through the 2025-26 season.” With that in mind, the easiest and quickest outcome “is for him to pick up his player option for next season ($52.6 million) ahead of the June 29 deadline before heading off into retirement.”

While there are some major positives to James staying with the Lakers, such as playing with Bronny and being part of one of the most high-profile franchises in the league, that may not amount to another championship win. Considering the reality that the Lakers fell in round one this season shows that they aren’t where they need to be to go all the way.

“Only James truly knows how he sees it — and even he might not have clarity just yet — but the Lakers’ inability to get out of the first round is evidence enough that they’re a ways away from true title contention,” The Athletic noted. “What’s more, the nature of the Lakers’ exit in Game 5 against Minnesota only supported the sort of concerns that James has had about the roster in the past and, league sources say, which remain in the present.”