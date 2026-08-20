Report: Lakers Eye 2x All-NBA SF as Next Move Amid Ongoing Kuminga Saga

The Los Angeles Lakers are not done with their offseason business. Free agent forward continues to be the most frequently mentioned name in online Lakers discourse, but another player to keep an eye on is Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson.

Thompson, 36, has generated interest from the Lakers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors. But there’s a problem. Thompson still has one year remaining on his contract, and teams interested in the two-time All-NBA performer aren’t looking to acquire him via trade.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are another team that’s waiting to see if Klay Thompson potentially gets bought out because they would welcome to Los Angeles.”

The Factors That Could Push Klay to the Lakers

Not only are the Lakers open to adding Thompson to the roster, but Thompson could view L.A. as an attractive landing spot because of the opportunity to play alongside Luka Doncic again. And then there is all the pull of Thompson’s father, Mychael Thompson, who has reportedly been promoting the Lakers to his son.

“If he does want to reunite with Luka and play alongside him at teh end of his career, he could go to the Lakers,” Siegel said. “His father, Mychael Thompson, has been a big advocate for making that happen.”

Siegel also noted that Thompson considered signing with the Lakers as a free agent in 2024, but the opportunity to play with Doncic in Dallas ultimately pushed Thompson to sign with the Mavs.

“The Lakers were one of those teams that he was strongly considering,” Siegel reported. “Obviously, it’s a hometown team for him … it would make a lot of sense.”

The Lakers, like the Heat, will wait to see what transpires with Thompson and the Mavs. It doesn’t appear either team is prepared to trade for Thompson.

Klay Staying Put in Dallas for Now

As of right now, it appears Thompson doesn’t have an immediate way out of Dallas.

The 36-year-old is owed roughly $17 million next season, and the Mavs have yet to express any interest in dismissing the final year of his contract.

“However, league sources say Thompson has not yet approached the team about a potential buyout, and the Mavericks are focused on finding a trade for the veteran sharpshooter,” Siegel reported last week. “The Mavericks do not hold interest in buying Thompson out and want to utilize his expiring contract to add something of value, whether it be second-round draft assets or something else.”

At this stage of his career, Thompson, a five-time All-Star and one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, wants to contend for a championship. The Mavs are trending in a promising direction, but the Lakers have immediate title hopes, potentially opening the door to Thompson, a Los Angeles native, finishing his career at home.

“I want to compete for a championship. Not necessarily win another one, but have the chance to go and try and get another one,” Thompson said on a Twitch live stream recently. “I want to play a role on a team that can make a deep playoff run, whether it’s this season or next season. That’s really my only goal.”