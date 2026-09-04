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NBA Legend Crushed LeBron James’ Final Lakers Act

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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 12, 2026 in Sacramento, California. James is wearing a patch to celebrate his record-setting 23rd NBA season. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Despite watching the former Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James join one of his former teams, the NBA legend Charles Barkley is not showing any bias towards the 41-year-old All-Star.

Looking back at LeBron’s recent string of runs with the Lakers, Barkley admits he’s not impressed.

LeBron James Catching Criticism From Charles Barkley

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on April 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“We have to be honest about LeBron. If he gets swept in the playoffs the last couple years, so just because you’re putting up good numbers don’t mean you’re being effective,” Barkley said on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“And I’m not taking a shot at LeBron, it’s just facts. You know, people say he’s defying the odds. I’m like, well, if my memory serves me correctly, he’s gotten swept in the playoffs the last couple of years.”

For contextual purposes, James did get swept in the second round of the 2025-2026 NBA playoffs, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

To LeBron’s credit, he helped the Lakers defeat the Houston Rockets 4-2 in the first round, despite being heavy underdogs.

The Lakers lost in round one in the previous two playoff runs, but they weren’t sweeps. The last time the Lakers made it to the Western Conference Finals was during the 2023 playoff run. They lost 0-4 to the Denver Nuggets one year after winning the NBA Finals.

The LeBron era in LA didn’t end on the most satisfying note, but they were clearly happy with the production he brought to the table. Clearly, Barkley sees the situation differently.

“Is he putting up good numbers? Yes, he’s putting up good numbers. That does not mean you’re defying, because to me, it’s a lot easier to get numbers now,” Barkley added.

“It’s a lot easier to get numbers, but I’m saying, and LeBron’s playing well, don’t get me wrong. But to say he’s beating Father Time, I’m like, they got swept a lot, if we’re going to be honest.”

LeBron James’ Lakers Run

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 26: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on February 26, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 113-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Over eight years with the Lakers, James averaged 25.9 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds.

All-time, LeBron posted a 287-192 record with the Lakers over that time (59.9%).

Just twice the Lakers missed the playoffs. In the first season where LeBron and the Lakers made the playoffs, they won an NBA Championship. That alone should be enough for the Lakers to leave that relationship feeling satisfied.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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