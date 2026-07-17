NBA Legend Dwight Howard Surprisingly Runs Into Ex-Lakers Star

The NBA legend Dwight Howard was playfully frustrated with a young basketball fan mistaking him for the Miami Heat center, Bam Adebayo.

When Howard spotted another tall man walking down the street, he was shocked to find out that it was former Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum.

The moment it clicked for Howard, he went over to show love to the former center, who didn’t stick around for the cameras for long.

via Dwight Howard’s Instagram: I’m getting old 😂😮‍💨 can’t believe I didn’t recognize the lakers legend Andrew Bynum #nba #lakeshow

Andrew Bynum’s LA Lakers History

Bynum, 38, entered the NBA in 2005.

The seven-footer is a New Jersey native who landed in the NBA as the 10th overall pick for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bynum would go on to spend seven seasons with the Lakers. During the 2011-2012 season, he became an All-Star for the first time in his career, as well as earning All-NBA honors.

Over seven years, Bynum appeared in 392 games for the Lakers. He started in 300 of those games. The veteran center posted averages of 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks during his Lakers tenure.

The Lakers traded Bynum to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2012. When he arrived in Philadelphia, Bynum was dealing with knee injuries. He ended up missing the entire 2012-2013 NBA season, and the Sixers moved on.

Bynum spent one more season in the NBA. He split time between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers. By the end of his career, he wrapped up with two championships and his lone All-Star nod.

Dwight Howard’s Lakers Run

Howard and Bynum never crossed paths as teammates in the NBA, despite playing for the same organization at a point.

They faced each other 11 times during the regular season, and five times in the NBA Playoffs. Bynum’s teams held the better record during that time, at 9-7.

Over Howard’s 18-year career, he played for many different teams. The Lakers were the only team to have him multiple times.

In 2012-2013, Howard made his first run with the Lakers. At the time, he was in his prime, making the All-Star Game for the seventh time.

After runs in Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Washington, Howard returned to the Lakers in 2019-2020. He served as a backup center on the Lakers’ championship-winning team.

Howard went to the 76ers for one season before returning to the Lakers to close out his career in 2021-2022.

Overall, Howard’s three years with the Lakers included averages of 10.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.