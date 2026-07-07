NBA Legend Joe Johnson Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Losing Key Player

Rui Hachimura is coming off his fourth season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He finished the year with averages of 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 44.3% from three-point range in 68 games.

This summer, Hachimura became a free agent.

It’s now been reported that he has signed with the LA Clippers.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 6): “Just in: Free agent Rui Hachimura has agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN.”

Joe Johnson Reacts To Lakers Losing Key Player

One person to react to the news was NBA legend Joe Johnson (via Nightcap).

Johnson: “Look, the Lakers, I don’t want to say starting over, they keeping their key guys obviously Luka and AR. And that’s pretty much who they building around… I’m assuming Rob is putting together guys, he’s surrounding them with guys who are gonna be great complimentary pieces… I guess we all gonna have to see how it’s going to work. I have no idea what they doing. I mean, to lose one of your most productive guys in the postseason, bro. I thought Rui played great.”

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Hachimura had been a very important part of the Lakers.

In 2023, he helped the franchise reach the Western Conference finals.

The 28-year-old is going into his eighth NBA season (and has also spent time with the Washington Wizards).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what other people were saying about the news:

Dan Woike: “A few quick thoughts on Rui Hachimura signing with the Clippers. – Was well-liked in the Lakers locker room and adapted well to the different roles asked of him. – Don’t think it can be underestimated how good Rui was at staying in rhythm with limited offensive touches. – The Lakers have to find more two-way players and must’ve concluded Hachimura didn’t fit. – He wanted to remain in Los Angeles and gets to do so with the Clippers.”

Shams Charania added: “Hachimira and his agent Darren Matsubara of THE•TEAM came to an understanding with the Clippers early in free agency on finding a deal together. The sides waited for the Lakers to complete their offseason business to pursue a sign-and-trade, but the Lakers didn’t cooperate on an agreement. So the Clippers and Hachimura moved forward to keep him in his desired location of LA.”

@sixringsofsteeI: “A+ signing for the Clippers, this is phenomenal value”