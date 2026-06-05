NBA Mock Draft: All 30 1st-Round Picks, With New Wrinkles

We are getting closer the NBA draft night in Brooklyn, and the closer we get, the more the puzzle pieces fall into place. The top of the draft, so far, seems to be pretty well settled, though we are bracing for some big rumor or other about potential trades. The Wizards, at No. 1, have let it be known they’d consider a trade offer, though that chatter won’t heat up until draft week arrives.

The Jazz, at No. 2, would then probably stick with Darryn Peterson, whom many feel is the best player in the draft.

And the Grizzlies, happy to be in the Top 3, would go with Cameron Boozer.

If a shakeup is coming, it has has not happened yet. So, with that in mind, here’s the latest NBA Mock Draft 2026 …

At the Top: Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer … Again