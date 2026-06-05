NBA Mock Draft: All 30 1st-Round Picks, With New Wrinkles

We are getting closer the NBA draft night in Brooklyn, and the closer we get, the more the puzzle pieces fall into place. The top of the draft, so far, seems to be pretty well settled, though we are bracing for some big rumor or other about potential trades. The Wizards, at No. 1, have let it be known they’d consider a trade offer, though that chatter won’t heat up until draft week arrives.
The Jazz, at No. 2, would then probably stick with Darryn Peterson, whom many feel is the best player in the draft.
And the Grizzlies, happy to be in the Top 3, would go with Cameron Boozer.
If a shakeup is coming, it has has not happened yet. So, with that in mind, here’s the latest NBA Mock Draft 2026 …
At the Top: Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer … Again
- Washington Wizards. AJ Dybantsa, SF, BYU. Cameron Boozer might be the ideal pick here, and maybe there’s a world in which he slingshots from behind and wins the Wizards’ hearts in the end. Meanwhile, though, would the Wizards trade the pick, so that the Jazz could move up and select Dybantsa, a BYU guy? Peterson would easily have been the pick over Dybantsa before the season–he got the better of him consistently when both were prep players–but obviously that changed with the kinds of years each had. So the likely outcome is Dybantsa to the Wiz or Jazz, depending on whether Washington wants a deal. Scout: “He checks every box and is going to come into the league with an All-Star’s game. He needs to get more consistent with his shooting and he needs to be better at understanding how to keep an offense moving because he can be a ball-stopper sometimes. But those are easy fixes. Everything else is an A.”
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- Utah Jazz. Darryn Peterson, SG, Kansas. Same as above, the question is whether someone in the Jazz front office falls hard in love with Boozer. Utah has three expensive bigs now and Boozer would be the pick here, only if Walker Kessler (sign-and-trade) or Lauri Markkanen were put on the block. Certainly, if the Wizards pick here, Boozer is in the running alongside Peterson. But most scouts have Peterson either No. 1 or 2 in this class, so we’re leaving him here. Many in the NBA were put off by Peterson’s strange trip at Kansas this year because of his cramping issues, and some are dubious about his creatine explanation. Still, his talent is too much to pass on. Also of note, though: The Jazz worked out Mikel Brown, which could indicate a Utah trade … but down the board, not up.
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- Memphis Grizzlies. Cameron Boozer, PF, Duke. Here’s what one scout said on Boozer: “He has so much skill around the basket, he knows how to win, and he makes everyone around him better. He will score 25 points and still throw elbows, set screens, dive on the floor. He is a guy you want on your team.” We still don’t know where things will go with Ja Morant, but if the Grizzlies offload him as expected, they’re unlikely to get significant assets back in return. They’ve be thrilled if it is Dybantsa who falls to them, but starting to build around Boozer, Cedric Coward, a hopefully healthy Zach Edey, and whomever the Grizz can get at point guard is not a bad prospect.
NBA Mock Draft 2026: The Nets’ Big Swing
- Chicago Bulls. Caleb Wilson, PF, North Carolina. We’re settling into a consensus that Wilson will, in fact, round out the Top 4 in this draft for Chicago. The Bulls need a star, and Wilson has that capability. He is a lot less polished than the guys going ahead of him, which is why he is slotted consistently at No. 4. Scout: “He reminds me of Chris Bosh, and Bosh was a Hall of Famer. But you’ve got to remember, Bosh put in a ton of work–he was way too skinny and could not shoot when he came in, but you could see the tools. Wilson, you can see the tools but he is skinny and he needs to learn to shoot better. So the question is, how much work is he going to put in?”
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- LA Clippers (from Indiana Pacers). Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois. We’re moving Wagler up to No. 5 because word is, the Clippers like his size and versatility. But we know they are intrigued by swinging on Aday Mara, too, and it’s possible they could move down to add an asset and take him. Also very much in play: A trade of this pick if the Clips keep Kawhi Leonard and lean into veterans. Wagler is big a combo guard who averaged 17.9 points with 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season, shooting 39.7% from the 3-point line. Scout: “His upside is not as high as some other guys, but he is a very smart, very purely talented scorer and ballhandler. I love how he sees a game and picks it apart. That’s a skill that translates to the next level.”
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- Brooklyn Nets. Aday Mara, C, Michigan. Mara is very much in play at this point, and yes, it is high for a player of limited offensive production. But Mara does have untapped upside, and his improvement this season gives some hope that he will be a quick study as he moves into the NBA. Mara is expected to go at No. 8 to the Hawks at the latest. If they want the most promising big guy in the draft, this is the one. We’d certainly understand if the Nets looked at their spot in the draft and pretty quickly decided to move down in hopes of landing added assets.
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- Sacramento Kings. Darius Acuff Jr., PG, Arkansas. Acuff is a very tough and versatile scorer, and that is undeniable. But as one scout said, “He is not just a bad defender, he is an awful defender. You will need to work on him to get him up to average.” Now, having looked at how poor defenders in the backcourt have been so problematic for playoff teams, that should knock him down the draft board. But the rumors about the Kings having interest are out there, and it would be very on brand for Sacramento to take him.
The Brayden Burries-Mavericks Rumor
- Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans Pelicans). Mikel Brown, Jr., PG, Louisville. Brown is the wildcard among the point guard grouping in that he might have the most talent of any of the PGs but he also was very inconsistent. He does have star power and he tested well in Chicago and his stock is on the rise. He should be a Top 10 pick, and the Hawks, with a need for a long-term point guard, would make sense. Atlanta would love to nab a big guy, but this is probably not the spot.
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- Dallas Mavericks. Brayden Burries, G, Arizona. CBS Sports reported that the Mavs are angling to get Burries and that Burries’s team at Klutch Sports is angling to get him to the Mavs. But there might not be that much angling required–the Hawks may be the only other team ahead of Dallas interested in Burries. The concerns about Burries are obvious ones–he is older as an outgoing freshman (he will be 21 in September) and he is a 6-foot-4 combo guard. He is an excellent two-way guard, though, and while he can’t carry a team offensively, he can be a winning player.
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- Milwaukee Bucks. Nate Ament, SF, Tennessee. Ament is one of those players who has left enough of impression on talent evaluators before he got to college that they will overlook what was a down year as a freshman (16.7 points, 39.9% shooting). He will come into the NBA as a big outside threat, but he shot just 33.3% from the 3-point line in college. Still, at 6-foot-9.5 and a 6-foot-11.5 wingspan, teams will see a useful starter in their future. Scout: “Up and down year for him. It was good he came back after getting hurt (ankle injury in late February), but there’s a lot of question marks there. He’s a shooter at 6-foot-10, though. … You just have to trust that you can develop him.”
NBA Mock Draft 2026: What Will the Thunder Do?
- Golden State Warriors. Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan. We are sticking with Lendeborg here despite the fact that there are better high-upside swings still on the board. When Steve Kerr returned as coach, he made clear, he is not interested in high upside swings. He needs guys he can play. It’s possible someone is going to reach for Lendeborg in the Top 10, and it’s not hard to imagine the Nets at No. 6 or the Hawks at No. 8 making that leap. But he is an older player, and while that is a negative in a lot of places, it’s not the case for the Warriors. Scout: “He’s going to be 24 in September, and that’s the big thing with him—he is ready to play in the NBA but you’d expect him to be more of a versatile, dirty-work kind of role player. That’s not a bad thing, but he fits best with a contender. Some teams might be looking for a bigger swing.”
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- Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers). Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston. There will be questions about whether Flemings’ 6-foot-3 measurement on his wingspan–small compared to other guards in the draft–will do serious damage to his draft position. Surely, it won’t help. But he is a proven two-way guard who plays with intelligence. He is not a prototypical NBA point guard, but that’s not what OKC wants, anyway. He is a good shooter who can develop his 3-ball. He shot 38.7% on 3s at Houston, though he took only 2.9 per game. Scout: “Teams will fall in love with him as they talk with him and see how he thinks the game. There are more raw talented players, but he is a worker and a thinker, and he is going to get everything out of his talent.”
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- Miami Heat. Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama. Philon can be a bit of a wildcard, but he an effective point/combo guard. We will see what the Heat do with this pick as they hunt for big game on the trade market, but Philon is a solid late-lottery guy. Scout: “He is all over the board. I think where he lands will depend on whether he gets a team who sees him as a starting point guard—and the way he played to close the season and into the tournament, I think his stock is up.”
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- Charlotte Hornets. Morez Johnson, PF, Michigan. We’re bringing back Morez Johnson from our last mock to this spot. The Hornets could reach for a big man here, or they could simply find a guy who can defend the frontcourt. Johnson is that type–excellent in his role as a defensive star who can chip in offensively, though is not much of a shooter. His measurements (9-foot standing reach, 7-foot-3 wingspan) in Chicago were impressive and Johnson has shown himself to be more versatile and efficient than his reputation held coming into the season after spending last year with Illinois. He’s a rim-runner first and foremost, but he can defend, score out of dribble handoffs and has excelled in the double-big lineups.
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Bulls Get a Scoring Threat
- Chicago Bulls (from Portland Trail Blazers). Cameron Carr, SF, Baylor. We’re sticking with Carr at this spot, too. Carr will be an interesting case because he could go in the back end of the Top 10, or he could slide to the 20s. Scouts are split here. Many believe his off-ball ability will translate to the NBA. He is 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and good shooting ability–he has the raw tools teams are looking for, and has noticeably improved over time. “I think he is moving up the more NBA people get a closer look at him,” one personnel man said. “He’s not your No. 1 option but he can be a really good No. 3 as a rookie, and a No. 2 in time.”
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- Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix Suns). Christian Anderson, G, Texas Tech. The Grizzlies will be in an interesting position with their No. 16 pick, especially if they take Boozer at No. 3. They will be looking for a point guard, and one of the top-tier guys–Labaron Philon, Kingston Flemings–could fall to them here. If not, they will choose from the likes of Bennett Stirtz, Ebuka Okorie or Anderson. Anderson is a very good shooter (41.5% from the 3-point line this year) and playmaker who can play on and off the ball.
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- Oklahoma City Thunder (from Philadelphia Sixers). Karim Lopez, F, New Zealand Breakers. The Thunder are almost certain not to make both of their picks in this first round, so it’s entirely likely this slot is reserved for a team to jump on a player it feels has slipped. Why not Lopez? His measurements in Chicago were not overwhelming (6-foot-8.25 height, 6-foot-11.5 wingspan) and he didn’t quite put it together in his NBL season this year, averaging 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 49% shooting. He is a 12-to-18 prospect now, but could move up in a draft with a point guard logjam if he works out well. Scout: “You want to play him as a big wing and he has the build for that but he is more of a straight-ahead slasher now and you can’t be sure if he is going to develop the shooting, and the court vision you want to see there. But he is young and he is physical, he is not afraid to mix it up. That’s a good starting point.”
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- Charlotte Hornets (from Orlando Magic). Hannes Steinbach, C/PF, Washington. Again, we’re sticking with both of the Hornets’ picks at this point. Steinbach is a big rebounding machine who can play either frontcourt spot after leading the nation in college with 11.8 boards per game. We’ve got the Hornets grabbing Morez Johnson already, as we have for a while, and doubling down with another frontcourt pick here. This is a team that has promising young pieces on the perimeter, but needs to add talent up front. A double-big draft makes some sense.
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- Toronto Raptors. Jayden Quaintance, PF/C, Kentucky. This is a new spot for Quaintance, and it’s sensible for a couple of reasons. One, the Raptors have been said to want a point guard in the draft, but they’re also looking at big guys. Those are harder to find, of course, so the Raps could take a swing here at Quaintance of Chris Cenac. Quaintance is an athletic at 6-foot-10 but coming off ACL surgery this season. He went out again after a brief return this winter, an unfortunate bit of punctuation on a frustrating year. Scout: “You see some Jalen Duren in him because he plays with that same kind of intensity. The injury is there but it is an ACL, and guys his age usually bounce back from that without a lot of added worry as long as the rest of the medicals are clean. That’s the big test.”
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NBA Mock Draft 2026: Interesting Pistons Decision
- San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta Hawks). Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara. We’re keeping Graves heading to the Spurs because the fit is just too neat. They need depth in the frontcourt and could trade up with an eye on Steinbach. But f Graves is on the board, send him to the West champs. Graves is the kind of do-it-all contributor that the analytics folks will love, and a glue-type guy for an organization that knows how to use them. Scout: “He is so efficient, he makes winning plays, he is young and he got better as the year went on. Get him in workouts and interviews and he is the kind of kid someone is going to fall in love with.”
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- Detroit Pistons (from Minnesota Timberwolves). Dailyn Swain, G/F, Texas. There is an assumption out there that the Pistons will draft a point guard, and they very well could. But there’s also chatter that while the front office was thrilled with the improvement of the record this year, they know there needs to be a general talent upgrade across the board. So don’t assume point guard. Swain is good value here. a risk-reward type, a potential-laden pick for the second half of the first round. He averaged 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds after transferring from Xavier, and was a key to Texas’ Sweet 16 run. Scout: “He is 6-foot-8 and he has always been sort of a question mark. But the more this season has gone on, and now the NCAA tournament, you see him converting potential into performance. He is passing better, he is shooting better, he is making better decisions. And he’s just scratching the surface.”
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- Philadelphia Sixers (from Houston Rockets). Koa Peat, PF, Arizona. Peat decided to stay in the draft despite questions about his shooting, but this is a good spot for the Sixers to take a swing on him. He is a fringe first-rounder, a 6-foot-8 forward who plays with some power. The Sixers are badly in need of frontcourt help and could look to a center. But Peat is probably the highest upside guy on the board here. How a team views him is probably based on whether it thinks he can develop a 3-pointer (6-for-19 in his college career). He might have been better off doing that in the NCAA, but now he’ll do it in the G League.
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- Atlanta Hawks (from Cleveland Cavaliers). Meleek Thomas, SG, Arkansas. The Hawks certainly could go with some size here, and it’s possible Atlanta makes a deal. Thomas is a solid floor-stretcher who can give the Hawks good perimeter defense as well.
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- New York Knicks. Chris Cenac Jr., PF/C, Houston. We’ve got the Knicks going big here, as always. They need to improve their depth up front. Cenac is an intriguing prospect. He has a 7-foot-4 wingspan and could do well with good NBA development, too, having failed to live up to his pre-college billing. Scout: “He is a risk, all the big guys in this draft are a risk. You’d like to see more rim protection, you’d like to see more consistency. But he can develop into a stretch big guy, and that’s at a premium, so he probably winds up in the lottery. There’s a lot of untapped potential.
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- LA Lakers. Zuby Ejiofor, F/C, St. John’s. If Quaintance or Cenac fell to the Lakers, they’d be thrilled. There will be several candidates here–Alex Karaban, Henri Veesaar, Tarris Reed. But the Lakers need someone who can play the middle like a true role player, with some grit and toughness and defense. Ejiofor came in with a 7-foot-2 wingspan at the combine, and an 8-foot-11 standing reach, offsetting his 6-foot-7.5 height measurement. He finished last year strong. Ejiofor is a fast-rising center who needs offensive work but plays with energy and physicality. He averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks last year.
NBA Mock Draft 2026: Wolves Land a PG
- Denver Nuggets. Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford. Playing for the Cardinal meant that Okorie has been largely overlooked, but he is a candidate to rise up some boards in the coming weeks. The 6-foot-8 wingspan he registered at the combine will help. He averaged 23.2 points in the ACC last year, though there are questions about how his game translates to the NBA. If he slips to the Nuggets, it’s a good opportunity to take a player who has high upside at point guard.
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- Boston Celtics. Alex Karaban, PF, UConn. Karaban is a polished veteran with a winning track record (two NCAA championships and another NCAA championship game appearance), who has worked out for the Celtics. Karaban will be 24 in November, and that is not a huge negative for Boston, which would welcome a polished, tough, floor-stretching big man who made 37.4% of his 3s in college.
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- Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit Pistons). Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa. Stirtz an attractive piece for a team with hopes of being a contender. He is ready to play. He probably would go higher, but Stirtz will be 23 years old in the fall, in a draft deep with point guards. He could get on the floor for the Wolves next season. Stirtz will need to add strength and physicality, but he is a polished playmaker who can shoot from deep. “He is a guy who probably could have come out earlier, but he stayed around because of NIL and it could help him in the long run,” one scout said. “He needs to play for a good team where he can set up your offense and knock down shots when he needs to. He is not going to score 20 points a game, but everybody needs guys like that.”
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- Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio Spurs). Jack Kayil, PG, Germany. There has been some late first-round buzz around Kayil after he determined he would remain in the draft this season rather than develop at Gonzaga. He is a solid two-way guard but will need to hone his shot.
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- Dallas Mavericks (from Oklahoma City Thunder). Isaiah Evans, SF, Duke. At the combine, Evans measured in at 6-foot-5.5 with a 6-foot-8.75 wingspan and a 8-foot-8.5 standing reach, good measurements for a perimeter scorer teams will want to see be able to defend at an NBA level, too. He has the length, the agility and the shooting form: He made 38.0% in his career with the Blue Devils. He does not have much heft, though, at just 186 pounds. Scout: “There is a lot to like because he is such a good offensive weapon and he has so much natural talent. But you will need to do two things with him–rein him in a bit, get him out of that habit of taking bad shots just because he knows he can make them. That’s the first thing. Then, you’ve got to beef him up a little bit, he can’t be on an NBA floor without more muscle. He added weight by the combine, so maybe that is a good sign.”
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NBA Mock Draft: All 30 1st-Round Picks, With New Wrinkles