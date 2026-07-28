Lakers Dealt Much-Needed News Amid NBA Rumors After LeBron James Breakup

The Los Angeles Lakers are putting the finishing touches on the team’s roster as the franchise officially begins the post-LeBron James era. NBA rumors are swirling about the Lakers’ next move as the front office builds around Luka Doncic.

The Lakers continue to be tied to Atlanta Hawks free-agent forward Jonathan Kuminga. Yet, so far the Lakers and Hawks have been unable to reach an agreement on a sign-and-trade.

Los Angeles is not the only team who has shown an interest in Kuminga as the Cleveland Cavaliers appear to also be making a strong push. The Lakers may be getting some good news as it appears the Cavs are also not making much progress on landing Kuminga.

Let’s dive into the latest NBA rumors.

Lakers News: The Cavaliers Have Not Made Progress on Sign-&-Trade for Jonathan Kuminga Amid LA’s Interest

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For now, it appears that the Cavaliers and Lakers are in a two-team race for Kuminga. The forward may be holding out hope that additional teams will show an interest as NBA free agency drags on, per Fischer.

“The problem: Cleveland’s lack of available salary-cap space means it would require a sign-and-trade to add Kuminga,” The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer wrote in a July 27, 2026, story titled, “Even MORE Late Night NBA Intel … albeit not as late night as usual.” “And sources say that the Cavaliers, because they are already hard-capped at the first apron, have found it challenging to assemble a trade construction that Atlanta would find suitable.

“Sources say that the Cavaliers, furthermore, have been resistant to this point in the offseason to add draft capital to potential trade packages that would ship out the contract of Max Strus or Dennis Schröder,” Fischer added.

“Strus and Schröder undoubtedly contributed to Cleveland’s run last season to the Eastern Conference finals, but parting with one of them would result in some financial flexibility that the Cavaliers could surely use.”

Lakers Rumors: LA Has Not Had ‘Meaningful Discussions’ With Hawks About a Trade for Jonathan Kuminga

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There are two potential obstacles for the Lakers, Cavaliers or another team looking to sign Kuminga. One roadblock is Kuminga’s new contract as the forward appears to be seeking a lucrative deal.

Secondly, a team needs to be able to meet the Hawks’ asking price when it comes to a potential sign-and-trade. Another added challenge: Kuminga does not appear eager to sign a three-year deal that is needed to facilitate a sign-and-trade.

“Sources say that the Lakers would still like to sign Kuminga and make him their starting small forward … provided that the 23-year-old is ultimately willing to accept a contract structure on the Lakers’ terms,” Fischer noted.

“… I have been repeatedly told by league sources familiar with the teams’ dynamic that the Lakers and Hawks never held meaningful discussions on a sign-and-trade proposal that would have landed Kuminga with the Lakers in exchange for Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round pick swap,” Fischer continued.

“It has also been stressed to me that Kuminga, to this point in free agency, isn’t looking to be boxed into a three-year structure (as required by league rules to complete a sign-and-trade) at a number he deems below his market value.”

As James looks to build a new superteam with the Sixers, the Lakers continue to hope that the franchise can eventually land a potential starter in Kuminga.