NBA Power Rankings: Offseason Slippage for Lakers, Celtics & More

The offseason is still chugging along, but outside of a handful of restricted free agents and Jonathan Kuminga, there is not much left to be decided. New trades and transactions will arise, but for now, it is safe to look ahead and lay out where things stand for the upcoming season’s NBA power rankings.

At the top, there should be no surprises: The Thunder and Spurs, much as they were during last year’s regular season, are still the cream of the crop. The defending champion Knicks are in the mix, too. But what about the Sixers, who had a wild offseason? And the Lakers, who overhauled their entire roster?

There is much to sort out. So let’s get into it …

NBA Power Rankings: The Top 10