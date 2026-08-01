NBA Power Rankings: Offseason Slippage for Lakers, Celtics & More

The offseason is still chugging along, but outside of a handful of restricted free agents and Jonathan Kuminga, there is not much left to be decided. New trades and transactions will arise, but for now, it is safe to look ahead and lay out where things stand for the upcoming season’s NBA power rankings.
At the top, there should be no surprises: The Thunder and Spurs, much as they were during last year’s regular season, are still the cream of the crop. The defending champion Knicks are in the mix, too. But what about the Sixers, who had a wild offseason? And the Lakers, who overhauled their entire roster?
There is much to sort out. So let’s get into it …
NBA Power Rankings: The Top 10
- Thunder. Yes, there was subtraction, but the players the Thunder lost were not top-line rotation players. And they were replaced by draft picks and players already in the rotation. This is still the best outfit in the league.
- Spurs. Tobias Harris will give the Spurs another reliable veteran on a roster oozing with young talent.
- Knicks. Losing Mitchell Robinson will hurt but they kept the back end of the roster stable.
- Timberwolves. They went all-in with LaMelo Ball, and the view from here is that it will work.
- Nuggets. The second apron probably means this is the last run of this group as we know it, but if healthy, it should be a good one.
- Pistons. Did they do enough to add shooting and playmaking? Much will ride on rookie Ebuka Okorie’s ability to make a quick transition.
- Rockets. The return of Fred VanVleet should not be underestimated.
- Heat. A motivated, and hopefully healthy, Giannis Antetokounmpo could be a wrecking ball for this team.
- Cavaliers. Still some roster work to do, but the Cavs have top-end talent.
- Sixers. How happy will LeBron James and Jaylen Brown be in their new No. 3 and 4 roles?
NBA Power Rankings Part II: Tough Going
What of the Lakers, Celtics and others who are fighting for their playoff lives in 2026-27?
- Lakers. This is a two-year plan, the Lakers need more than Walker Kessler. They will be a good regular-season team, but not match the 53 wins they had last season.
- Celtics. Still a playoff-worthy group, but obviously they’ve taken a step back with the Jaylen Brown trade.
- Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is back and has an improved roster. It might take time to smooth things out, though.\
- Warriors. If they can hold firm early in the year, Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody will return in the second half.
- Jazz. Young talent up and down the roster–they will be contenders soon. Just not quite yet.
- Raptors. Hard to rank a team until we know where Kawhi Leonard will be.
- Magic. How much of a difference will new coach Sean Sweeney make? The talent is there, but this team needs cohesion.
- Hawks. They will have a much-improved defense, but they’ll need immediate contributions from their young players.
- Hornets. It’s a team on the rise, but they’re still a piece or two short.
- Grizzlies. They’re big and deep, but still young. Expect them to start figuring things out by March.
Ranking the Bottom: No More Tanking!
Tanking has been the scourge of the NBA over the years, but this time around, there is no incentive for losing. How will that affect the bottom of the league?
- Wizards. They’re trying to win–the coach and the front office have their jobs on the line. But there are a lot of disparate pieces trying to come together here.
- Trail Blazers. They’re still looking to make trades, so stay tuned.
- Mavericks. Like Portland, they’re looking for moves, too.
- Suns. Last year was likely a fluke, but Phoenix will look to prove that sentiment wrong.
- Nets. There has been some promise shown from their young backcourt, but this is still a mismatched roster that will have its struggles.
- Clippers. Taking a step back, but could be heading in the right direction after (maybe) dealing Kawhi Leonard.
- Bucks. Giannis is gone. The rebuild begins.
- Bulls. Cleaned house this offseason, which was needed. Still a long way to go, however.
- Pelicans. Did almost nothing this offseason. When will the trades begin?
- Kings. Still the Kings.
NBA Power Rankings: Offseason Slippage for Lakers, Celtics & More