Lakers Linked to $48 Million 294-Game Vet to Pair With Luka Doncic, LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add some pieces around Luka Doncic in order to be a contender next season. Heading into NBA free agency, the most obvious question is what LeBron James will do, but the latest buzz points King James towards a likely return to Hollywood.

Los Angeles faces a decision on what to do at center as Deandre Ayton has a player option that will allow the former No. 1 pick to potentially become a free agent. One name who the Lakers could explore signing is Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams.

The Athletic’s Dan Wolke reported Williams is an option for the Lakers but comes with a buyer beware tag given his injury history.

“Robert Williams III is an option, though Portland, according to league sources, is expected to show interest in re-signing him after he played 59 games last season — second-most in his injury-hampered career,” Wolke wrote in a June 21, 2026, story titled, “Lakers mailbag: Can the front office elevate the roster to contender status?”

“It’s a bit of bad luck for the Lakers to be looking for a rim-running, rim-protecting center at a time when there aren’t many of them in the league — not to mention ones that are available.”

Let’s explore Williams’ fit with the Lakers.

Lakers Rumors: LA Linked to Blazers Center Robert Williams in NBA Free Agency

Williams has missed significant time in all eight of his NBA seasons. The big man has played in 294 career games, including 101 starts during his time with the Blazers and Boston Celtics.

Williams is heading into NBA free agency after completing a four-year, $48 million contract. The Lakers may be able to snag Williams on a team-friendly deal given his injury history.

The Lakers Are ‘On the Clock’ to Build a Contender Around Luka Doncic: Insider

While James will dominate the offseason headlines, the Lakers may be facing increased pressure from Doncic to build a contender. The Lakers season was unfortunately derailed with injuries to Doncic and other key players.

Los Angeles is now “on the clock” to build a contender around Doncic, per Wolke.

“Sam Amick and I reported that the Lakers were ‘on the clock’ with Dončić right after the end of last season, and nothing I’ve heard from my sources would change that thought process,” Wolke wrote in a June 21, story titled, “Lakers mailbag: Can the front office elevate the roster to contender status?”

“Dončić is in the prime of his career and was traded away from a roster built to his specifications to compete for NBA titles. And if the Lakers can’t provide that, maybe he looks elsewhere (if anybody should understand that this is business, it’s Dončić),” Wolke added.

“He’s under contract with the Lakers for two more seasons with a player option in the third. Before the 2028 season, he’s eligible for a mega contract that could be worth more $417 million. That’s a lot of money to walk away from, but I think there’s an actual threat that he could have a wandering eye if the Lakers can’t deliver on the plans they presented last summer.”