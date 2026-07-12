Lakers Urged to Back Out of Proposed Trade for $46 Million 23-Year-Old

As LeBron James’ future plays out in front of the public eye, the Los Angeles Lakers are weighing potential final moves the franchise can make to continue building around Luka Doncic. NBA rumors are heating up linking the Lakers to a potential sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Jonathan Kuminga.

The 23-year-old former No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft still has plenty of upside but represents a bit of a question mark after failing to live up to his potential with either the Golden State Warriors or Hawks.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox is pushing the Lakers to pivot away from Kuminga to other options.

“Unfortunately, while Kuminga would address Los Angeles’ need for wing depth, it appears he’s out of the Lakers’ price range—sign-and-trade or no,” Knox wrote in a July 11, 2026, story titled, “Lakers Must Pivot to Other Options Amid Jonathan Kuminga Rumors of Sign-and-Trade in NBA Free Agency.”

“NBA insider Jake Fischer (h/t Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters), the Hawks are ‘seeking more than the Lakers can offer to this point,'” Knox added.

“If Atlanta is truly asking for more than the Lakers are comfortable offering, it’s time to pivot to other wing options. Giving up trade assets and then overpaying Kuminga isn’t the sort of move that will make L.A. a title contender, and waiting to see if his situation changes could cost the Lakers quality options for those ‘critical’ last roster spots.”

Lakers Rumors: LA Linked to Sign-and-Trade With Hawks for Jonathan Kuminga

What would Kuminga cost the Lakers in a potential sign-and-trade? The New York Post’s Khobi Price reported that the framework for a possible Kuminga deal centers around Jarred Vanderbilt and a pick swap.

“A source told the Post the Hawks are willing to execute a sign-and-trade with the Lakers around the framework of Kuminga going to L.A. and the Hawks receiving Jarred Vanderbilt and the Lakers’ 2032 first-round pick swap – the lone option the Lakers have of trading a first-round pick this summer,” Price detailed in a July 8, article titled, “What will it take for the Lakers to acquire Jonathan Kuminga?” “Los Angeles also has three second-round picks (Wizards two picks and its own 2033 pick) available to trade.

“Kuminga’s contract would have to be for at least three or four seasons (not including option seasons), and the first season must be fully guaranteed, if the Lakers acquired him in a sign and trade.”

NBA Rumors: The Lakers Are Unwilling to Meet Hawks’ Asking Price in Trade for Jonathan Kuminga

There have been conflicting reports about just how far along these trade talks are amid NBA free agency. Kuminga was on a two-year, $46.8 million contract before his team option for 2026-27 was declined by Atlanta making the wing a free agent.

The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reported that the Lakers are not willing to meet the Hawks’ asking price for Kuminga. Atlanta does not have an interest in Vanderbilt, per Fischer.

“While Kuminga and his representation have held ongoing dialogue with the Lakers about a potential role alongside Luka Dončić, sources say that the Hawks are seeking more than the Lakers can offer to this point,” Fischer noted in a July 10, story titled, “The latest on the Raptors‘ would-be reacquisition of Kawhi Leonard.”

“It’s believed that the Lakers hope to package their lone tradeable first-round pick swap left over in 2032 along with Jarred Vanderbilt in a sign-and-trade proposal for Kuminga. Sources say Atlanta, however, has not considered taking back Vanderbilt in a deal that sends out Kuminga.”