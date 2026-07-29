LeBron James Conspiracy Theory Emerges on Why Star Cut Ties With Lakers for 76ers

LeBron James‘ surprising decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers has prompted no shortage of theories regarding the former Los Angeles Lakers star. The one question that continues to come up is how the Sixers were able to land James on a veteran minimum deal.

For context, James had an average annual salary of more than $50 million with the Lakers. James is slated to have a $3.8 million salary with the Sixers as part of a two-year, $7.9 million contract, per Spotrac.

Veteran media personality Dan Le Batard believes James’ decision to announce the news via Topps is at least curious. The analyst pondered if there was something nefarious going on with the Sixers move that was potentially brokered by Fanatics owner Michael Rubin.

“What are your guys’ thoughts on the idea that a trading (card) company would have the news before anyone?” Le Batard noted. “Before Shams (Charania), before anyone, that they would release a trading card.

“… They had the news and the information before anyone else had the news and the information,” Le Batard added.

“And because Michael Rubin’s not affiliated with the 76ers, a leap that can be made by people who are suspicious or curious is what was Michael Rubin doing for the Sixers here? How much is that deal with Topps worth?”

LeBron James’ Deal With Topps Prompts Speculation About 76ers Signing

There is no evidence that anything shady happened between James and the 76ers. Le Batard is floating the idea that Rubin, who sold his ownership stake with the 76ers in 2022, could have helped Philadelphia land James by adding the Topps endorsement deal as a sweetner.

“If I told you right now, just in the hypothetical, if I told you that deal goes for X usually, but Topps said, ‘No, we’ll give you $50 million,'” Le Batard pondered. “Like what’s the number I have to put it at where I get your attention… in the space where they (Clippers) gave Kawhi Leonard how much to not plant trees on the side?

“… Let’s say hypothetical, all hypothetical, but let’s say Michael Rubin badly wanted to get him to the Sixers and has all the money in the world and is the most powerful man in sports,” Le Batard continued.

“What do I have to put the number at beyond what the number normally is to get your attention on: ‘Hmm. Not sure if that was kosher.'”

Lakers Rumors: LA Wanted to Cut Ties With LeBron James

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Any move James makes prompts wild speculation regarding how things came to fruition. James has maintained that the 76ers gave the star the best chance to win a fifth championship ring.

As for James’ split with the Lakers, it appears the move was brewing long before the star knew where he would play in 2026. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that James’ camp felt Los Angeles wanted to move on from the NBA legend before the star announced his decision to leave the Lakers.

“People close to James believed the Lakers were ready to move on from the 22-time All-Star and were never serious about re-signing him despite president of basketball operations and GM Rob Pelinka stating the contrary during an end-of-season news conference after L.A. was swept in the second round by the Oklahoma City Thunder,” McMenamin wrote in a July 29, story titled, “Inside LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers.”

In the end, perhaps James broke up with the Lakers before the franchise could make the same decision.