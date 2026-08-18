Projected NBA Trade Has Lakers Land Athletic 7’1″ Top Shot Blocker

All the chatter about Jonathan Kuminga may make one think that all the Los Angeles Lakers need is a starting young forward. While the Lakers do have a strong need at that position, another area they could quickly use reinforcements in is at center.

L.A. acquired its center of the future this offseason in a seismic trade with the Utah Jazz. Although Walker Kessler is a 25-year-old star with plenty of upside, the Lakers lack a backup option.

“The Lakers remain interested in Jonathan Kuminga, the unrestricted free agent forward whose free agency has stalled out over the last few weeks,” team insider Khobi Price reported for the California Post. “Kuminga would address the Lakers’ last big need, which is a wing/forward who could be a credible starter. They could also add another big man to back up Kessler.”

With the market relatively dry for backup centers, the Lakers may look to pivot to the trade market and look into players on a modest deal. One player that seems to stand out is Indiana Pacers big man Jay Huff.

How the Lakers Can Land Huff, One of the NBA’s Top Rim-Protectors

The Lakers can expect Kessler to log major minutes next season, but the big man hasn’t been the most durable player in recent seasons. With L.A. only having veteran center Kevon Looney as the backup option, it might be unwise for the team to enter next season without another strong frontcourt option.

That’s why the Lakers should contact the Pacers to hammer out a deal for the 28-year-old Huff. Here’s a proposed framework that could land Huff in L.A.

Lakers receive: Jay Huff

Pacers receive: Jake LaRavia, and second round picks in 2031 (from LAL, via WAS) and 2033 (via DET)

Pistons receive: Dalton Knecht and Quenton Jackson

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give the Lakers a dependable big man on a modest contract, the Pacers a young, low-cost backup wing to strengthen their rotation and the Pistons a rotation piece in exchange for just one distant draft pick.

Why This Deal is Perfect for L.A.

Huff can operate as more than just a backup option. Last season, Huff averaged 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while playing nearly 22 minutes per game. He was third in the NBA in shot blocking at 1.9 rejections per contest.

With the Lakers on the lookout for an ideal backup center, Huff stands out.

“Between Looney’s 21 games and the five Kessler played last season, the Lakers are, according to team and league sources, hunting for reinforcement at the center position. But that search won’t be easy. The center market is largely a mess. In addition, the Lakers already have 16 guaranteed contracts and no open roster spots.”

Would Indiana move Huff for LaRavia and a couple of second round picks? It seems like a fair trade, though the Pacers might desire to retain their reliable big man behind star center Ivica Zubac.

For the Lakers, adding Huff would nearly complete a very strong offseason.





