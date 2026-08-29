Proposed NBA Trade Lands Lakers a 6’10” Cheat Code Next to Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are still open to adding new players to the roster as they prepare for an all-important 2026-27 season.

The nature of additions could be anywhere from a high-impact star to a veteran role player or just a rotational piece. The depth is a key area to look forward to as major starting spots have already been filled.

In a proposed trade involving the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers would acquire young stretch big man Noah Clowney.

Lakers receive: Noah Clowney and a 2033 second round pick (via LAC)

Nets receive: second rounds picks 2031 and 2032 (via WAS)

Clippers receive: Dalton Knecht

Clowney fits the rotational category for additions and, at 6-foot-10, could be an ideal stretch option in a thin Lakers frontcourt.

Lakers Proposed Trade Lands Clowney Alongside Luka Doncic

Clowney’s addition would not complicate the cap situation for the Lakers. He and Knecht are close in salaries, with the Brooklyn star expected to earn $5.4 million in the upcoming season while Knecht is set to earn $4.2 million.

Both deals do not match the salaries, which leaves the Lakers close to a negative tax space. For Clowney, who has already proven to be able to handle consistent NBA minutes, he would be worth moving for Knecht.

Knecht arrived one year after Clowney and, while that gap isn’t much, the latter has gained more experience playing for a less competitive roster like Brooklyn. Knecht was always going to have to endure a single-digit-minute average at L.A.

With several key players from last season now gone, there are opportunities for improved game minutes. However, the Lakers would most likely prefer top contributors rather than developmental pieces to be around Luka Doncic.

Los Angeles would surrender two future second round selections to Brooklyn while gaining Clowney and also a distant second rounder of its own.

The Nets, who need to trim their roster, could be open to moving Clowney unless they want to run the risk of losing him as a restricted free agent next summer. At that point, getting something for him would be almost difficult.

Maybe they decide to hang on to him as going by his performance last season, a breakout year may be close. At only 22-years-old, he has age on his side. However, the flexibility to offer him an extension is not exactly there.

Clowney’s Upside

It’s always a tricky business with young depth pieces they either hit their ceiling quickly or not and in the latter case, a contending franchise may not have patience.

However, with Clowney, he is a low-cost piece, and the Lakers could view his years at Brooklyn as a good developmental evaluation. He grew slowly until he became a full starting piece for the franchise in his third year in the league.

Clowney started 60 of the 66 games he played last season and averaged 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. It was a career-high season for him across the board including minutes played.

Where Clowney can especially excel for the Lakers is acting as a potential stretch big and working with Doncic to be a consistent lob threat.

Clowney can also be a matchup nightmare, an effective cheat code, when matched up against most big men of his size because of how agile he is and how fast he can move. Good luck to those back up bigs who try to guard him.

The 22-year-old can also put the ball on the floor and generate his own scoring opportunities. He is certainly unafraid to pull out his do-it-yourself kit. (Shoutout to Mark Jones!)

And at his young age, the Lakers, if they land Clowney, could be getting a long-term piece as Clowney continues to develop.