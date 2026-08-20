Proposed NBA Trade Reunites Lakers With D’Angelo Russell in 3-Team Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have only made one trade so far this offseason. That was for rising star big man Walker Kessler. With the Lakers above the NBA-mandated roster limit, perhaps another trade is on the horizon.

This offseason has seen the Lakers add talent up and down the roster. Free agent signings include Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Kevon Looney, Ziaire Williams and Mattise Thybulle. The Lakers also added Jaden Hardy in a trade.

It appears L.A. is prioritizing depth and having multiple dependable options at each position. Looking at the bench, the Lakers have options, but the only backup ball-handler on the roster is Sexton. Perhaps it would be best for the Lakers to add one more playmaker for cheap.

One player who might fit that billing is a very familiar face in D’Angelo Russell. If Russell were to return to the Lakers, it would be his third stint with the team.

A Trade Framework That Potentially Brings D’Angelo Russell Back to the Lakers

Russell, 30, was recently traded to the Memphis Grizzlies after spending the 2025-26 season with the Dallas Mavericks. With there being speculation that the Grizzlies could buyout Russell’s contract, the Lakers could wait and sign Russell as a free agent. But if Memphis holds on to him, a trade could make sense for L.A.

Here’s a simple trade framework that could send Russell back to the franchise that selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Lakers receive: D’Angelo Russell and a 2031 second round pick (via HOU; ATL holds swaps rights)

Grizzlies receive: a 2033 second round pick (via LAL)

Rockets receive: Dalton Knecht

This framework allows the Lakers to acquire Russell for effectively no cost, given they would receive a second round pick for Knecht.

Russell, who averaged 18 points and 6.3 assists per game in his last full season with the Lakers, could be a strong addition to the Lakers bench, especially as someone who would be asked to log modest minutes.

Why Russell is Worth it as a Bench Option

The Lakers made sure to add a playmaker behind Luka Doncic this offseason by signing Sexton to a multi-year deal. But if Sexton misses time next season, the Lakers wouldn’t have a reliable table-setter off the pine. That may be why adding Russell, who is on an expiring $5.9 million deal, could be an excellent bargain.

Some Lakers fans may have a bad taste in their mouths when it comes to Russell. There was plenty of excitement surrounding the former lottery pick when L.A. brought him back ahead of a busy 2023 trade deadline, one that also saw the team land Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt.

At that point, Russell was brought in to be the team’s starting point guard. If the Lakers were to grab Russell from the Grizzlies, he wouldn’t have anywhere close to those expectations.

The Lakers would likely treat him as a third string ball-handler and, considering Russell is still a player who can comfortably average 10 points and five assists, he could make a high-value addition at an extremely low cost.