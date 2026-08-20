Proposed NBA Trade Sees Lakers Land 7’2″ Deadly 3-Point Shooter

The Los Angeles Lakers still need some help in the frontcourt. There is plenty of excitement surrounding the arrival of Walker Kessler, but the 25-year-old ascending star is the only starting-caliber center on the roster.

The Lakers have their sights set on another frontcourt addition, reports The Athletic’s Dan Woike.

“Part of the reason so much hinges on Kessler is the way the Lakers and Luka Dončić prioritized him,” wrote Lakers insider Dan Woike for The Athletic. “Another part is that the Lakers have only Kevon Looney as a backup. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jarred Vanderbilt are in pencil further down the Lakers’ depth chart, but neither would be capable of playing center on a full-time basis should they need to. Between (Kevon) Looney’s 21 games and the five Kessler played last season, the Lakers are, according to team and league sources, hunting for reinforcement at the center position. But that search won’t be easy. The center market is largely a mess. In addition, the Lakers already have 16 guaranteed contracts and no open roster spots.”

The Lakers may be looking to hammer out a trade that allows them to meet league-mandated roster compliance requirements and secure a potentially impactful big man in the frontcourt. One player worth looking into is Golden State Warriors big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis Might Be a Promising Option for Lakers Given His History With Luka Doncic

Porzingis, 31, and Luka Doncic shared the court in Doncic’s early years in the NBA. Although they weren’t a wildly successful duo, Doncic knows what it is like to play alongside Porzingis.

Of course, the major knock on Porzingis has always been durability. In his 10-year career, Porzingis has appeared in at least 65 regular season games just three times. But when healthy, he remains one of the league’s most unique offensive talents especially given his efficiency from the 3-point line. At a modest price, Porzingis wouldn’t be a bad addition to the roster.

Here’s a potential framework that sends Porzingis to L.A.

Lakers receive: Kristaps Porzingis and a 2033 second round pick (via DAL)

Warriors receive: P.J. Washington, Jaden Hardy, a second round pick in 2031 (from LAL, via WAS) and a 2033 second round pick (via LAL)

Mavericks receive: Dalton Knecht and a 2033 first round pick

Rockets receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

L.A. picks up a legitimate starter or someone who could provide a major boost off the bench while the Warriors secure a dependable star power forward in Washington and a rising talent in Hardy. The Rockets, without surrendering a single asset, help the Lakers shed salary and take a chance on Vanderbilt, who when healthy is one of the league’s top on-ball defenders.

Porzingis is a High-Risk/High-Reward Move for L.A.

Say Porzingis struggles with injuries next season. Suddenly, the Lakers could be staring at losing three players, albeit none of them major contributors, surrendering two draft picks and taking on $40 million in salary.

But if the 31-year-old former All-Star avoids injury, the Lakers would have themselves a nearly 20-point-per-game contributor who can comfortably knock down a few 3-pointers per game. Having a player who can generate his own scoring opportunities and play without the basketball is still a luxury in today’s game.

For his career, Porzingis has averaged 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He has shot at least 37 percent from beyond the arc in five of his 10 seasons. He’s had four season in which he averaged at least two 3-pointers made per game. That production is extremely hard to find.

The Lakers need a big man and even someone who can log major minutes at power forward. Porzingis might be an option, albeit a very risky one.