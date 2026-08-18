Blockbuster NBA Trade Proposal Sees Lakers Land 6’9″ Freak With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are still a few roster moves away from calling this a complete offseason.

L.A.’s need on the wing and in the frontcourt remains the focus. According to team insider Khobi Price, the Lakers, who are still in the running to land Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga, could look to add another frontcourt piece.

“The Lakers remain interested in Jonathan Kuminga, the unrestricted free agent forward whose free agency has stalled out over the last few weeks,” Price reported for the California Post. “Kuminga would address the Lakers’ last big need, which is a wing/forward who could be a credible starter. They could also add another big man to back up Kessler.”

Neither the wing nor center positions are abundantly available at this stage of the offseason, but the Lakers could get creative in a trade. There are some players out there on more modest contracts that the team might look into. One of those players is Memphis Grizzlies star Isaiah Stewart.

Stewart Could Be More Than a Backup for the Lakers

Stewart, 25, was a featured component of the 60-win Detroit Pistons last season. Stewart, who is set to earn just over $15 million next season, was traded to the Grizzlies this offseason. With the Grizzlies featuring plenty of young frontcourt talent, Stewart might be a player the team could be open to moving if met with an attractive offer, which the Lakers might be able to make.

In a trade proposed by Lakerholics’ LakerTom, L.A. sends away three players in exchange for the defensive-minded Stewart. Here is the framework.

Lakers receive: Isaiah Stewart

Grizzlies receive: Dalton Knecht, Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero

“The Lakers preserve their precious draft capital by sending prospects Cameron Carr, Adou Thiero, and Dalton Knecht to the Grizzlies for Isaiah Stewart to become LA’s starting power forward and backup center,” LakerTom wrote on X.

Why L.A. Moves Three Players for One

LakerTom believes the deal works in L.A.’s favor because there are no draft picks involved, even though surrendering young potential stars in Carr and Theiro may not sit well with some Lakers fans.

“Rather than giving up precious draft capital they’re going to need at the deadline in a sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga, the Lakers should see whom they could get in return for young studs,” LakerTom wrote. “Cam Carr and Adou Thiero. While the Lakers love Carr’s and Thiero’s upside, they’re both realistically a year or two away at best from being impact rotation players but could net them an elite 3&D starting power forward without spending draft capital. At 21 and 22, Cameron and Adou already possess the elite athleticism, star potential, and comparable trade value of a late first round pick. Trading them for a legitimate starting power forward could be (the) Lakers’ best option.”

Stewart would provide the Lakers much more immediate upside than either Carr or Theiro. An established defensive star who has begun emerging as a 3-point shooter, Stewart has all the tools to be a bonafide starter.

Last season, the 25-year-old former first round pick averaged 10 points and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 33 percent from the 3-point line. Stewart’s versatility also allows him to play center. That utility could make him especially valuable for an L.A. team that lacks a true starting power forward and backup center.