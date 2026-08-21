Projected NBA Trade Sends 22-Year-Old 6’10” Unicorn to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason has been widely debated. The team lost some crucial players, starting with LeBron James, but made plenty of potentially impactful additions.

It is only a matter of time before the Lakers find out how successful their 2026 offseason was. But one thing is for sure: they still need some reinforcements. L.A. is still lacking at the wing and at backup center.

According to team insider Dan Woike, the Lakers are scoping out the open market for a backup big man for the newly-acquired Walker Kessler.

“Between (Kevon) Looney’s 21 games and the five Kessler played last season, the Lakers are, according to team and league sources, hunting for reinforcement at the center position,” Woike reported. “But that search won’t be easy. The center market is largely a mess. In addition, the Lakers already have 16 guaranteed contracts and no open roster spots.”

Looney, a three-time NBA champion, might provide the Lakers valuable minutes in bursts, but if Kessler misses time next season, L.A., as currently constructed, doesn’t have a plan B.

The Big Man the Lakers Should Go After

As Woike noted, finding another big man capable of playing substantial minutes is going to be a challenge. But one player who might be easier to pick up is young Brooklyn Nets big man Noah Clowney.

Clowney, 22, was selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. After struggling to find consistency in his first two seasons, Clowney began coming into his own in Year 3 for the Nets, averaging 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Clowney is far from a finished product and has his flaws, but may be worth taking a chance on given his upside potential. Here’s a proposed trade framework that could land Clowney in L.A.

Lakers receive: Noah Clowney

Nets receive: Dalton Knecht and a 2031 second round pick (via WAS)

Clowney Could Develop Quickly Next to Luka Doncic

Admittedly, few of us caught Nets games last season. Most people didn’t catch the strides Clowney made in his third season.

For starters, Clowney has a truly potent skill set. He can dribble on the perimeter, drive to the basket and generate his own scoring opportunities. That doesn’t mean he is elite in any of those categories, but he has shown an ability to do all three.

Standing at 6’10” and highly agile, Clowney is an explosive lob threat with strong scoring ability. The former first round pick logged seven 20-point games and one 30-point game last season.

Perhaps Clowney can take a major leap playing alongside an elite playmaker in Luka Doncic.

For the Lakers, landing Clowney for Knecht and a first round pick is not exactly cheap, but far from a steep price. Knecht, 25, has shown minimal improvement in his first two seasons and is likely to get moved sometime between now and the midseason trade deadline.

Especially considering the team’s need for another frontcourt option, Clowney, who is on an expiring $5.4 million contract, is a low-risk/high-upside target.