Proposed NBA Trade Lands Lakers 6’11” Positionless Unicorn Next to Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers’ options have shrunk after Jonathan Kuminga agreed to a two-year contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. With L.A. in need of a power forward and a backup center, it may pivot to the trade market to explore its options.

While the Lakers can somewhat address the starting power forward position by committee, it has no dependable answer for back up center, with all due respect to recently-signed three-time NBA champion big man Kevon Looney.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported last month that the Lakers have multiple big man trade targets on their radar. Perhaps now that Kuminga is off the board, the Lakers may shift momentum toward one of those players, which include Milwaukee’s Jericho Sims, New Orleans’ Karlo Matkovic and Chicago’s Jalen Smith.

Another Option for the Lakers to Fix Frontcourt Hole

The Lakers had been involved with the Atlanta Hawks to negotiate a sign-and-trade for Kuminga. Although Kuminga is off to a new team, L.A. might want to hang on to Atlanta’s number to discuss one more potential deal.

The other player the Lakers could go after is 23-year-old big man Mo Gueye. A former second round pick, Gueye is a raw talent but possesses an impressive skillset at his 6’11” frame. Here’s a proposed trade framework that could send the rising big man to L.A.

Lakers receive: Mo Gueye and a 2031 second round pick (from HOU, via ATL)

Hawks receive: second round picks in 2031 and 2032 (from LAL, via WAS)

Rockets receive: Dalton Knecht

The Lakers ship Knecht, the 25-year-old former first round pick, and his $4.2 million owed next season to the Rockets, where he might capture some rhythm and tap into his high potential. L.A. picks up Gueye and surrenders both draft picks it received in a trade that sent Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards earlier this offseason.

L.A.’s Offseason Has Been Strong … It Could Get Stronger

ESPN noted some of the biggest moves the Lakers have made this offseason, in addition to locking up Austin Reaves to a long-term contract.

“The biggest addition — literally and figuratively — is 7-foot-2 center (Walker) Kessler, acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz. L.A. sent two unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and pick swaps in 2028 and 2030, not to mention a four-year, $130 million contract, to acquire him. (Sandro) Mamukelashvili, (Quentin) Grimes, (Collin) Sexton, Looney and (Matisse) Thybulle also signed with the Lakers, and free agent Ziaire Williams and first-round pick (Cameron) Carr bolster the team’s young prospect pool of Adou Thiero, Bronny James and Dalton Knecht.”

The Lakers have gotten younger and strengthened their depth. Adding Gueye to the mix would only further that.

Last season, Gueye averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and made 77 appearances. He also shot 45 percent from the field and 30 percent from the 3-point line.

Gueye’s numbers certainly don’t leap off the page, but he is a highly-versatile near seven-footer with athleticism and the ability to handle the basketball. A few more years of fine-tuning his skillset and Gueye could round into a terrific young big man.

L.A. needs someone to backup Kessler, and Gueye could be an ideal young option who can suit up 15-20 minutes per game.