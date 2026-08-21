Proposed NBA Trade Sends 24-Year-Old Rising Star Center to Lakers

It has become well known that the Los Angeles Lakers need frontcourt reinforcements.

The newly-acquired Walker Kessler is the Lakers’ big man of the future. But as currently constructed, the Lakers don’t have anyone to remove some of the burden off his shoulders. Adding veteran center Kevon Looney, a three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, may prove effective here and there, but the Lakers know they can’t enter the 2026-27 season without another capable starting big man, even if they don’t need him to start.

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers are exploring big man options.

“Between Looney’s 21 games and the five Kessler played last season, the Lakers are, according to team and league sources, hunting for reinforcement at the center position,” Woike reported. “But that search won’t be easy. The center market is largely a mess. In addition, the Lakers already have 16 guaranteed contracts and no open roster spots.”

A Safe Option for the Lakers May Be in Charlotte

The Lakers realistically only have so many center options within their price range. And considering how depleted their asset cupboard has become after the Kessler sign-and-trade, they may have to get creative to find the right fit.

One player who could neatly fit what the Lakers are looking for is Hornets big man Moussa Diabate. At 24, Diabate started to come into his own for the Hornets last season. The Hornets may or may not be looking to deal the young big man, but it is worth a shot for the Lakers to make a call.

Here’s a proposed framework that could land Diabate in L.A.

Lakers receive: Moussa Diabate

Hornets receive Dalton Knecht and second round picks in 2031 and 2032 (from LAL, via WAS)

For the Lakers, this is still a notable cost to bring in a relatively unproven player. Losing Knecht isn’t anything major, as the 25-year-old former first round pick is likely to be included in a trade if the Lakers make one between now and next season’s trade deadline. But surrendering two second round picks would leave the Lakers with just one. Still, considering L.A. would land a solid starting-level big man, it may be worth the hassle.

L.A. in the Market for a Big Man, So Diabate May Be Worth it

Although the Lakers have been stuck dealing with the Jonathan Kuminga stalemate, it doesn’t mean trading for another big man is off the table.

According to Khobi Price of the Califonia Post, another center may be in the Lakers’ plans.

“The Lakers remain interested in Jonathan Kuminga, the unrestricted free agent forward whose free agency has stalled out over the last few weeks,” Price reported for the California Post. “Kuminga would address the Lakers’ last big need, which is a wing/forward who could be a credible starter. They could also add another big man to back up Kessler.”

Last season, Diabate averaged career highs in points, blocks, rebounds and minutes per game. After struggling to find consistent playing time earlier in his career, Diabate has discovered some stability over the last two seasons, playing in 71 and 73 games, respectively, and skyrocketing his minutes per game to over 26.

Diabate is no All-Star or even close to it. But he has the tools to be a dependable backup to Kessler, who appeared in just five games last season for the Utah Jazz.