Proposed NBA Trade Sees Lakers Land 7’0″ 3-Point Sniper Next to Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers ongoing pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga may make us forget the team still has a major need for frontcourt reinforcements.

The Lakers secured their hopeful center of the future by acquiring Walker Kessler in a blockbuster sign-and-trade from the Utah Jazz. Kessler, 25, is only on the rise and has the tools to develop into a superstar playing alongside Luka Doncic, who is ever the playmaking guard. But behind Kessler come questions.

L.A. inked three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney to a deal this offseason, installing him as the team’s only backup center option. Looney can be a capable contributor, but he may not be prepared to play major minutes at this stage of his career if Kessler misses time.

According to the California Post’s Khobi Price, the Lakers could — and probably should — add another starting-caliber big man before the 2026-27 season rolls around.

The Young Center Option the Lakers Should Consider Adding Around Luka Doncic

When it comes to building the roster around Doncic, youth and upside is key. That’s why Milwaukee Bucks standout big man Kel’el Ware may be a golden target for the Lakers.

Ware, 22, was sent to the Bucks as a part of a seismic trade that brought Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat in June. As a seven-footer with a flashy skillset, some young fans would label Ware as a “unicorn.” He is a work in progress, but he has shown he can hit the 3-pointer at a high efficiency and score near the basket.

Here’s a proposed framework that could land Ware in Los Angeles.

Lakers receive: Kel’el Ware

Bucks receive: Adou Theiro, Dalton Knecht and second round picks in 2031 and 2032 (from LAL, via WAS)

That may be quite the haul to give up for Ware, but it could look like a major bargain down the line if the 22-year-old center meets his enormous potential. Playing alongside Doncic could very well help Ware become the player he could be.

Ware was Miami’s 15th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He was a member of the All-Rookie Second Team.

Last season, Ware averaged 11.1 points and nine rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 39.5 percent from the 3-point line.

L.A. Can’t Enter New Season Without Frontcourt Addition

Even if Kessler makes it through the season unscathed, it would put quite the minutes burden on the young star. L.A. must have a backup and slot Looney as the third string center.

“Part of the reason so much hinges on Kessler is the way the Lakers and Luka Dončić prioritized him,” wrote Lakers insider Dan Woike for The Athletic. “Another part is that the Lakers have only Kevon Looney as a backup. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jarred Vanderbilt are in pencil further down the Lakers’ depth chart, but neither would be capable of playing center on a full-time basis should they need to.

Woike also noted that the Lakers are exploring their frontcourt options.

“Between Looney’s 21 games and the five Kessler played last season, the Lakers are, according to team and league sources, hunting for reinforcement at the center position,” Woike reported. “But that search won’t be easy. The center market is largely a mess. In addition, the Lakers already have 16 guaranteed contracts and no open roster spots.”