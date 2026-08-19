NBA Trade Rumors: Klay Thompson-Lakers? Jonathan Kuminga-Cavs? Scouts Pick Best Fits

The NBA trade rumor mill has had some upheavals lately, though we are still in what can only be described as a dead period for actual deals. The chatter, though, continues.

One of the odd features of the NBA free-agency and trade markets at this time of year is that, inevitably, some decidedly mediocre names take on outsize importance not because of their overwhelming talent but because … well, they’re all that’s left on the market. And this year, we have more than the usual number of such players still lingering in trade conversations.

Three such players stand out: Klay Thompson, the 36-year-old shooter from the Mavericks; Jonathan Kuminga, the free-agent forward who could not find a home in Golden State or Atlanta; and Peyton Watson, the fourth-year Nuggets wing who had a breakout 54 games before he was sidelined with hamstring trouble.

Fan bases across the league are scouring the trade machines to find deals for players who will likely have small-to-middling impacts on their new teams. But we thought we’d turn to the pros–scouts from each conference–to see where, realistically, they would like to each player land.

NBA Trade Rumors: Klay Thompson Should be a Laker

Thus, amid a heap of NBA trade rumors, here’s what the scouts came up with, starting with Thompson.

Klay Thompson: Lakers. The Mavericks have not been able to find a trade for the remaining $17.4 million on Thompson’s contract, and they want to be able to bring in an asset for him. But the other option for the Mavs is buying out Thompson and absorbing most of his salary, which they don’t want to do. The Heat would be eager to scoop up Thompson, but the fit there isn’t great and trading him to the Lakers is a good solution.

Western Conference scout: “The Heat need ball-handlers more than shooting. Thompson would not be the right priority. The Lakers, they signed a bunch of guys, but they’ve all got flaws–they get hurt, they can’t shoot, whatever it may be. Klay gives them that security blanket on the wing. He is not the defender he was once, but he is fine. And he can shoot. With the passers they have, that’s what they should be doing. And you could give Dallas Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht–short contracts, tradeable guys.”

Peyton Watson, Jonathan Kuminga Would be Risky

Both scouts had some questions about Watson and Kuminga’s real value on the NBA trade market. The East scout said, “Young guys like that, they show a flash or two but they never put it together, and do you want to be the team that bets they’re going to finally put it together?”

Peyton Watson: Bucks. Watson is in an unfortunate restricted free agent situation, with a Nuggets team that is staring at going over the second apron and has not historically paid much tax.

More from the East scout: “I like (draft pick) Nate Ament in Milwaukee, and I think you just can’t have enough big wings. They don’t have a whole lot of draft picks, and Peyton is 23, it is like signing an experienced draft pick. They have a lot of veterans they can trade–they can afford to gamble on him.”

West scout: “I’d agree on Milwaukee, give him a chance to play and prove himself. Denver is just in too much of a mess with their contracts, they can’t keep this guy, too.”

Jonathan Kuminga: Cavaliers. Kuminga’s rights still belong with the Hawks, who would need to execute a sign-and-trade for him. But Atlanta does not really want more players. That remains a tricky bump for any team seeking to bring him in.

West scout: “I have watched him a lot over the years and the thing he does best is, he can play some defense when he is engaged and focused and all that, but that’s not always the case. But he likes to cut and he likes to get out in transition. He kind of thrives off easy baskets. If you have guys who see the floor like (James) Harden and (Donovan) Mitchell, they can get the most out of him. He’s risky but I think the fit there is the best one for him.”

NBA Trade Rumors: Big Board Starts With Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors. They’re not trading him unless he asks to be traded. And he is not asking to be traded. Still, it’s the dead of summer and imagining what a Curry trade would look like is, at least, fun.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers. (Remaining contract four years, $90 million.) Sharpe averaged 20.8 points last season, but he is not a high-efficiency guard, and that will hurt his value on the market. Portland is not looking to thin out its guard logjam–yet. But that figures to change, with Sharpe likely the one to move.

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $7 million.) Hawkins never lived up to his lottery billing after his impressive UConn tournament run in 2023, so the fact that he is on the trade block is probably not exactly newsworthy. Still only 24, but he is a career 37.4% shooter.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, including player option.) Jerome took advantage of the mess in Memphis last year and averaged 19.7 points, shooting 42.0% from the 3-point line. The Grizzlies will need to thin out their roster, and the 29-year-old Jerome really does not fit here. He would have good value if Memphis wants to flip him for future assets.

Dalton Knecht, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $10 million, including two teams options.) Knecht showed some promise as a rookie but fell off in Year 2 and is now a contract filler in a potential trade. It has been surprising that no team has been willing to gamble on his upside–he is only 25.

NBA Trade Rumors: Wings Who Could Still Move

Max Strus, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $16 million.) The Cavs are trying hard to fit everything under their hard cap and free up room to sign James Harden while pulling a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson or Jonathan Kuminga. Easier said than done, but the Cavs are still trying.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody is potentially going to be ready for the start of the season, and is said to be staying put. But if the Warriors do anything trade-wise this summer, speculation holds it will involve Moody.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential trade.

Saddiq Bey, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $6.5 million.) Bey came back with a strong season last year after tearing his ACL, averaging 17.7 points and shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.7% from the 3-point line. It was for a bad team, but he showed he still could be an adequate wing off someone’s bench.

Patrick Williams, Bulls. (Remaining contract: three years, $54 million,) It would be symbolic and probably cathartic for fans to see Williams dumped as a new front office and coaching staff comes in. But Williams’ contract is prohibitive.

Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. (Remaining contract: Free agent.) Kuminga was the big story at this time last year when the Warriors did not want to commit significant years and money to him in restricted free agency. Now, in unrestricted free agency, no one wants to commit significant years and money to him. Still desperately looking for a sign-and-trade.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter will wind up in the trade-candidate bin if extension talks falter.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks. (Remaining contract: one year, $20 million,) His expiring contract is attractive and if the Bucks pull a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin or Jonathan Kuminga, he could be involved.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target in the summer market.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets would not be able to trade O’Neale with anyone else yet, so they could wait on a deal. But the team has gotten calls about moving him on after he was traded last month.

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though, as the Lakers figure out how to finish their roster.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s probably too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson was a disaster in his lone season in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but the Nuggets value the fact that he has an expiring contract.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick, but the contract is prohibitive.

NBA Trade Rumors: Power Forwards/Centers Who Could Still Move

Jalen Smith, Bulls. (Remaining contract: one year, $9 million.) Plenty of teams are still on the hunt for a backup center, and Smith would be a nice fit in multiple situations. The Bulls could cash in for younger assets.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take. Are the Mavericks the answer?

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are not quite done with their roster, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: four years, $32 million.) Dumping Nnaji would get the Nuggets under the second apron and free them up to resolve Peyton Watson’s situation. The Hornets are a potential landing spot.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) The Lakers have been trying to find a taker for Vanderbilt, but no one has been eager to take on his contract. It’s possible the Lakers will use him in their rotation, much to JJ Redick’s chagrin, and attempt to trade him during the season.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Someone may have to go depending on how the Peyton Watson ordeal finishes. It could be Gordon, though his recent injury history makes that tough.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. They’re hoping to get a first-round pick for Gafford, but that might be a big ask because of his contract.