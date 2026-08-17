NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Bigs, What’s Next for Cavaliers & Jonathan Kuminga

The NBA trade rumor mill is still going, and the we got a big August jolt with the Cavaliers’ move this week, which speculation holds, will set up a pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga or Peyton Watson–the two young players who are effectively stuck in free agency this summer and are desperately hoping for a sign-and-trade.

Kuminga especially, because Watson at least has a deal on the table from Denver. A Cavaliers trade would rescue a rough summer for Kuminga.

The Cleveland Cavaliers sent off Dennis Schroder to the Hornets, bringing back Tre Mann and yielding a net savings of about $7 million. But trading Schroder, at $14.8 million, was the easy part, because the Hornets could use their mid-level exception to absorb him.

Now the goal is to deal Max Strus, at $16.6 million, and create more space under the first apron, where the Cavs are hard-capped. Cleveland has almost $30 million under the apron now, but still needs to sign James Harden. And it is possible that Cleveland won’t do anything further, but will just keep Strus and re-sign Harden at almost $30 million.

But if the Cavs want Kuminga or Watson, they need to make a deal for Strus. To make that happen, they need to find a team that has at least $16.6 million in a traded player exception and has enough room under its hard cap to withstand added salary. Only six teams have a big enough TPE to absorb Strus, but two of them–the Thunder and Celtics–have neither the ability or desire to do so.

NBA Trade Rumors: Where Could Max Strus Go?

So who could? The Hornets, Clippers, Grizzlies and Bucks have the requisite TPE and hard cap space to take in Strus. But there, further complications arise.

The Bucks have an interest in landing Kuminga or Watson. It would not do them much good to help out the Cavaliers, unless they decide that one year of Strus, whose contract is expiring, is a wiser move than three years of Kuminga or Watson, both of whom have question marks about their ceilings. (Kuminga or Watson would have to come via sign-and-trade, which requires a three-year contract.)

Like the Bucks, the Clippers have an interest in Watson, so might not be inclined to take on Strus if it clears the Cavs’ path to Watson. And, of course, though the Clippers are free to conduct business, the Kawhi Leonard situation remains unresolved.

The Grizzlies could easily absorb Strus, but with 19 players on the roster and a need to get young players on the floor, there isn’t much incentive to do so.

Maybe the Cavaliers can double-dip with the Hornets and send Strus into the $40 million TPE Charlotte has from the LaMelo Ball deal. Strus makes some sense with the young Hornets, but Charlotte may be inclined to keep its powder dry and use that TPE in case the team has a hot start and wants to add a disgruntled star from another team in the coming months.

Knicks Big Men & Pelicans Plan

The Knicks brought in Andre Drummond as a backup big man and they’re expected to add another, but they don’t want to just sign the best available guy. They’d like a young, developmental big man they can get on the cheap and perhaps count as a bargain if he hits. That was how Ariel Hukporti was viewed last season. The Knicks see Drummond as replacing Mitchell Robinson, and now want a big who can replace Hukporti.

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The news out of New Orleans continues to be deflating for fans of NBA trade rumors, because the Pelicans have two of the more promising candidates for a deal on their current roster: Trey Murphy has been sought-after all over the league, and Herb Jones, despite a poor shooting season in 2025-26, remains popular because of his defense. Jones would appear to be the more likely candidate to move, but apparently, new coach Jamahl Mosely would not be on board with that. “I think Jamahl has big plans for Herb Jones down there, he is excited about him,” one Western Conference coach said.

NBA Trade Rumors: Big Board Starts With Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors. They’re not trading him unless he asks to be traded. And he is not asking to be traded. Still, it’s the dead of summer and imagining what a Curry trade would look like is, at least, fun.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers. (Remaining contract four years, $90 million.) Sharpe averaged 20.8 points last season, but he is not a high-efficiency guard, and that will hurt his value on the market. Portland is not looking to thin out its guard logjam–yet. But that figures to change, with Sharpe likely the one to move.

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $7 million.) Hawkins never lived up to his lottery billing after his impressive UConn tournament run in 2023, so the fact that he is on the trade block is probably not exactly newsworthy. Still only 24, but he is a career 37.4% shooter.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, including player option.) Jerome took advantage of the mess in Memphis last year and averaged 19.7 points, shooting 42.0% from the 3-point line. The Grizzlies will need to thin out their roster, and the 29-year-old Jerome really does not fit here. He would have good value if Memphis wants to flip him for future assets.

Dalton Knecht, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $10 million, including two teams options.) Knecht showed some promise as a rookie but fell off in Year 2 and is now a contract filler in a potential trade. It has been surprising that no team has been willing to gamble on his upside–he is only 25.

NBA Trade Rumors: Wings Who Could Still Move

Max Strus, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $16 million.) The Cavs are trying hard to fit everything under their hard cap and free up room to sign James Harden while pulling a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson or Jonathan Kuminga. Easier said than done, but the Cavs are still trying.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody is potentially going to be ready for the start of the season, and is said to be staying put. But if the Warriors do anything trade-wise this summer, speculation holds it will involve Moody.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential trade.

Saddiq Bey, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $6.5 million.) Bey came back with a strong season last year after tearing his ACL, averaging 17.7 points and shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.7% from the 3-point line. It was for a bad team, but he showed he still could be an adequate wing off someone’s bench.

Patrick Williams, Bulls. (Remaining contract: three years, $54 million,) It would be symbolic and probably cathartic for fans to see Williams dumped as a new front office and coaching staff comes in. But Williams’ contract is prohibitive.

Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. (Remaining contract: Free agent.) Kuminga was the big story at this time last year when the Warriors did not want to commit significant years and money to him in restricted free agency. Now, in unrestricted free agency, no one wants to commit significant years and money to him. Still desperately looking for a sign-and-trade.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter will wind up in the trade-candidate bin if extension talks falter.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks. (Remaining contract: one year, $20 million,) His expiring contract is attractive and if the Bucks pull a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin or Jonathan Kuminga, he could be involved.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target in the summer market.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets would not be able to trade O’Neale with anyone else yet, so they could wait on a deal. But the team has gotten calls about moving him on after he was traded last month.

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though, as the Lakers figure out how to finish their roster.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s probably too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson was a disaster in his lone season in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but the Nuggets value the fact that he has an expiring contract.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick, but the contract is prohibitive.

NBA Trade Rumors: Power Forwards/Centers Who Could Still Move

Jalen Smith, Bulls. (Remaining contract: one year, $9 million.) Plenty of teams are still on the hunt for a backup center, and Smith would be a nice fit in multiple situations. The Bulls could cash in for younger assets.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take. Are the Mavericks the answer?

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are not quite done with their roster, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: four years, $32 million.) Dumping Nnaji would get the Nuggets under the second apron and free them up to resolve Peyton Watson’s situation. The Hornets are a potential landing spot.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) The Lakers have been trying to find a taker for Vanderbilt, but no one has been eager to take on his contract. It’s possible the Lakers will use him in their rotation, much to JJ Redick’s chagrin, and attempt to trade him during the season.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Someone may have to go depending on how the Peyton Watson ordeal finishes. It could be Gordon, though his recent injury history makes that tough.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. They’re hoping to get a first-round pick for Gafford, but that might be a big ask because of his contract.