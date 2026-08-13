NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Issue, Nuggets Concern & Big Board

The NBA trade rumor mill got a strange kick this week, thanks to a shocking move coming from the Lakers and, as with anything coming out of LA’s purple-and-gold wing these days, what it all means for Luka Doncic.

The basics of the the Lakers situation are that very wealthy owner Mark Walter, who owns the Dodgers and bought the team 14 months ago from it longtime owners, the Buss family, has gotten into hot water with federal investigators related to his investment business. Walter bought the team for $10 billion and was investing in building out its front office in a way the Busses had never done–more on analytics and scouting, an emphasis on finding ways to win on the big investments and on margins as he’d done with the Dodgers.

Walter put former Dodgers bigwig Lon Rosen at the top of the Lakers’ chain and got the team’s personnel folks involved with the Lakers. It all looked like L.A. was going to move to the front of the NBA pack on innovation. This was all good news for a team whose main focus is building a team around Doncic and keeping him happy with the Lakers so that he signs an extension next summer and does not ask for a trade.

It was all going swimmingly.

NBA Trade Rumors: Luka Doncic Will Be Watched

Now comes the sale of the Lakers to Bob Iger and Joshua Kushner, and the inevitable question is how this will affect Doncic’s status going forward. Notably, Doncic got ahead of speculation on Wednesday and posted this on social media:

“Being a Laker means everything to me, and I’m excited to get back on the court and bring a championship to LA. I’ve gotten used to big changes over these last few years, but I know that no matter what, there is no limit to the potential of this iconic franchise. I look forward to meeting Josh and Bob so we can get to work building something special in LA together.”

That should pacify nervous Lakers backers, but it does not change the fact that the Lakers’ plans to aggressively find ways to improve in developing young players and maximize veterans now have had a spanner thrown into the works. It’s far too early, of course, to suppose Doncic might be a trade candidate or aim for free agency in 2028.

But it’s now more possible. Around the league, no doubt, teams will be watching for sign he might want out.

Suns Trouble Too?

The league is not expecting a similar move from Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, for what it’s worth, despite massive losses his UWM mortgage company has sustained and the fact that investigators are also looking at his practices. At the very least, it won’t affect how the Suns are being run in the short-term–the money on players and staff has already been invested, and though there is a luxury tax bill do in Phoenix, there is not much that can be done at this point to change that.

Nuggets Focus on 2027

The Nuggets’ position on Peyton Watson has remained unchanged as he slogs forward in restricted free agency, and it will probably stay that way for a few more weeks hence. That is because one of the potential trading partners is the Clippers, and the Clippers can’t do much of anything as long as the Kawhi Leonard decision looms and their trade with Toronto is held up.

Around the NBA, executives have noted that the Nuggets’ main focus is keeping the cap sheet as clear as possible for next summer, when they anticipate paying Nikola Jokic $360 million over five years. That is a big reason Denver has not traded Cam Johnson, who is on an expiring contract.

NBA Trade Rumors: Quiet Celtics

We’ve had hopeful whimpers out of Boston that perhaps the Celtics are on the verge of something to bolster the group they’ve assembled, that there must be a “second move” coming following the trade of Jaylen Brown to the Sixers.

But, some harsh reality: It’s not happening. The Celtics are less than $2 million below the luxury tax threshold and they plan to stay that way. “The tax has been the focus for them for two years now, and they’re not coming off of that,” one NBA executive said.

The Celtics have a traded player exception on the books worth more than $27 million from the Anfernee Simons deal, and there has been hopeful speculation among Celtics fans that they could use that in some form. But using that would put them over the tax. The Celtics are still a so-called “repeater tax” team and need to stay below the threshold for this season to create more flexibility.

On to the Big Board …

NBA Trade Rumors: Big Board Starts With Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors. They’re not trading him unless he asks to be traded. And he is not asking to be traded. Still, it’s the dead of summer and imagining what a Curry trade would look like is, at least, fun.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers. (Remaining contract four years, $90 million.) Sharpe averaged 20.8 points last season, but he is not a high-efficiency guard, and that will hurt his value on the market. Portland is not looking to thin out its guard logjam–yet. But that figures to change, with Sharpe likely the one to move.

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $7 million.) Hawkins never lived up to his lottery billing after his impressive UConn tournament run in 2023, so the fact that he is on the trade block is probably not exactly newsworthy. Still only 24, but he is a career 37.4% shooter.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, including player option.) Jerome took advantage of the mess in Memphis last year and averaged 19.7 points, shooting 42.0% from the 3-point line. The Grizzlies will need to thin out their roster, and the 29-year-old Jerome really does not fit here. He would have good value if Memphis wants to flip him for future assets.

Dennis Schroder, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $14.6 million.) Schroder has played for 11 teams in the NBA so far, and the Cavs would be open to making it 12 as they seek to duck the second apron and still stay in the contending picture.

Dalton Knecht, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $10 million, including two teams options.) Knecht showed some promise as a rookie but fell off in Year 2 and is now a contract filler in a potential trade. It has been surprising that no team has been willing to gamble on his upside–he is only 25.

NBA Trade Rumors: Wings Who Could Still Move

Max Strus, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $16 million.) The Cavs are trying hard to fit everything under the second apron, and that could mean moving off Strus, if they can find a taker.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody is potentially going to be ready for the start of the season, and is said to be staying put. But if the Warriors do anything trade-wise this summer, speculation holds it will involve Moody.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential trade.

Saddiq Bey, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $6.5 million.) Bey came back with a strong season last year after tearing his ACL, averaging 17.7 points and shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.7% from the 3-point line. It was for a bad team, but he showed he still could be an adequate wing off someone’s bench.

Patrick Williams, Bulls. (Remaining contract: three years, $54 million,) It would be symbolic and probably cathartic for fans to see Williams dumped as a new front office and coaching staff comes in. But Williams’ contract is prohibitive.

Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. (Remaining contract: Free agent.) Kuminga was the big story last year when the Warriors did not want to commit significant years and money to him in restricted free agency. Now, in unrestricted free agency, no one wants to commit significant years and money to him. Still desperately looking for a sign-and-trade.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter will wind up in the trade-candidate bin if extension talks falter.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks. (Remaining contract: one year, $20 million,) His expiring contract is attractive and if the Bucks pull a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin or Jonathan Kuminga, he could be involved.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target in the summer market.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets would not be able to trade O’Neale with anyone else yet, so they could wait on a deal. But the team has gotten calls about moving him on after he was traded last month.

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though, as the Lakers figure out how to finish their roster.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s probably too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson was a disaster in his lone season in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but the Nuggets value the fact that he has an expiring contract.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick, but the contract is prohibitive.

NBA Trade Rumors: Power Forwards/Centers Who Could Still Move

Jalen Smith, Bulls. (Remaining contract: one year, $9 million.) Plenty of teams are still on the hunt for a backup center, and Smith would be a nice fit in multiple situations. The Bulls could cash in for younger assets.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take. Are the Mavericks the answer?

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are not quite done with their roster, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: four years, $32 million.) Dumping Nnaji would get the Nuggets under the second apron and free them up to resolve Peyton Watson’s situation. The Hornets are a potential landing spot.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) The Lakers have been trying to find a taker for Vanderbilt, but no one has been eager to take on his contract. It’s possible the Lakers will use him in their rotation, much to JJ Redick’s chagrin, and attempt to trade him during the season.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Someone may have to go depending on how the Peyton Watson ordeal finishes. It could be Gordon, though his recent injury history makes that tough.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. They’re hoping to get a first-round pick for Gafford, but that might be a big ask because of his contract.