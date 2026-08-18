NBA Trade Rumors: Luka Doncic’s Lakers Reality, Bennedict Mathurin & the Big Board

The NBA trade rumor mill has gotten some jolts from outside the actual sphere of trade talks, thanks to the Lakers upheaval and the next steps on the Kawhi Leonard trade. Let’s start in LA with Luka Doncic …

Around the NBA, there will always be rubbernecking that takes place whenever things go astray for the Los Angeles Lakers, a franchise that has been blessed to land star players through good fortune, from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Magic Johnson to Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and now, Luka Doncic.

The latest go-round of intrigue has the Lakers having been sold by Mark Walter (after just one year) once his investment business got into hot water with federal regulators, and the subsequent in-fighting among the Buss children (whose father, the legendary Jerry Buss, bought the team in 1979) that has now spilled into public view thanks to reporting from ESPN.

Wealthy people wrestling over billions is not really of keen interest to most fans, but there are concerns that there will be trickle-down to the team itself. The job status of GM Rob Pelinka, who had Jeanie Buss’s backing, is one key element. But the one most want to know about is whether there will be an effect on Luka Doncic.

NBA Trade Rumors: Luka Doncic Not Leaving Lakers

Talking to people around the NBA, the feeling is that all this is not likely to have much impact on what happens with Doncic going forward. He will be eligible to sign an extension next summer, and until his signature is on the contract, there will be angst in the organization.

But a few things about Doncic worth remembering:

He does not want to move around much. Doncic is a franchise player, and he did not want to leave the Mavericks. He joined Real Madrid in Spain when he was 14, and stayed there for all four of his international seasons. Doncic would prefer to be a legacy guy with one franchise, and that is obviously out the window now, but he does not want to bounce to a third team at age 28.

Leading his team is most important to him. Doncic and LeBron James worked well together as a pairing when both were healthy, but the leadership aspect was never all tat comfortable. Doncic wants to be his team’s leader, and the Lakers have put a group around him in which now he is obviously comfortable being the lead dog.

He does not need to go back to Dallas. The idea that Doncic could head back to Dallas out of loyalty to the Mavs is a bit puzzling. Yes, he loves Dallas and never wanted to leave. And yes, Nico Harrison, the GM who traded him, is gone, too. But the ownership group that OK’d the Doncic trade is still in place.

We’ll believe Luka Doncic leaving LA when we see it.

Bennedict Mathurin a QO Candidate

The Clippers would be open to a sign-and-trade of Bennedict Mathurin, but he remains the most likely of the three remaining major restricted free agents–with Jalen Duren and Peyton Watson–to sign a qualifying offer. That would pay him nearly $9 million for next year, and would set him up for a prove-it season after averaging 17.6 points between the Clippers and Pacers last year, but shooting only 31.5% from the 3-point line.

Despite reported interest from the Bucks, Pelicans and Bulls, no deal has come together yet. There’s still time. But if Mathurin’s offers are in the $15 million per year range, it would be worth it for him to take the QO, try to bounce back with a good year in 2026-27, and hit free agency next summer with more value behind him.

There’s risk that he will struggle again. But remember, a sign-and-trade would lock Mathurin in for three years, and if he feels he would be underpaid, it would not make sense to accept that. The mid-level exception will be more than $16 million next year, and Mathurin is almost certain to be able to find a MLE deal on the market.

NBA Trade Rumors: Standstill in Detroit

As for Duren’s restricted free agency, there have been zero sign-and-trade talks since the beginning of free agency, and the Pistons remain dug in. They’re not trading him, and there is a fair offer on the table. The prediction remains the same: More of the staring contest, maybe one more threat from Duren’s camp to sign the QO, and then a five-year deal at a compromise number.

Now, on to the NBA trade rumor Big Board …

NBA Trade Rumors: Big Board Starts With Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors. They’re not trading him unless he asks to be traded. And he is not asking to be traded. Still, it’s the dead of summer and imagining what a Curry trade would look like is, at least, fun.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers. (Remaining contract four years, $90 million.) Sharpe averaged 20.8 points last season, but he is not a high-efficiency guard, and that will hurt his value on the market. Portland is not looking to thin out its guard logjam–yet. But that figures to change, with Sharpe likely the one to move.

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $7 million.) Hawkins never lived up to his lottery billing after his impressive UConn tournament run in 2023, so the fact that he is on the trade block is probably not exactly newsworthy. Still only 24, but he is a career 37.4% shooter.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, including player option.) Jerome took advantage of the mess in Memphis last year and averaged 19.7 points, shooting 42.0% from the 3-point line. The Grizzlies will need to thin out their roster, and the 29-year-old Jerome really does not fit here. He would have good value if Memphis wants to flip him for future assets.

Dalton Knecht, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $10 million, including two teams options.) Knecht showed some promise as a rookie but fell off in Year 2 and is now a contract filler in a potential trade. It has been surprising that no team has been willing to gamble on his upside–he is only 25.

NBA Trade Rumors: Wings Who Could Still Move

Max Strus, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $16 million.) The Cavs are trying hard to fit everything under their hard cap and free up room to sign James Harden while pulling a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson or Jonathan Kuminga. Easier said than done, but the Cavs are still trying.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody is potentially going to be ready for the start of the season, and is said to be staying put. But if the Warriors do anything trade-wise this summer, speculation holds it will involve Moody.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential trade.

Saddiq Bey, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $6.5 million.) Bey came back with a strong season last year after tearing his ACL, averaging 17.7 points and shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.7% from the 3-point line. It was for a bad team, but he showed he still could be an adequate wing off someone’s bench.

Patrick Williams, Bulls. (Remaining contract: three years, $54 million,) It would be symbolic and probably cathartic for fans to see Williams dumped as a new front office and coaching staff comes in. But Williams’ contract is prohibitive.

Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. (Remaining contract: Free agent.) Kuminga was the big story at this time last year when the Warriors did not want to commit significant years and money to him in restricted free agency. Now, in unrestricted free agency, no one wants to commit significant years and money to him. Still desperately looking for a sign-and-trade.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter will wind up in the trade-candidate bin if extension talks falter.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks. (Remaining contract: one year, $20 million,) His expiring contract is attractive and if the Bucks pull a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin or Jonathan Kuminga, he could be involved.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target in the summer market.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets would not be able to trade O’Neale with anyone else yet, so they could wait on a deal. But the team has gotten calls about moving him on after he was traded last month.

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though, as the Lakers figure out how to finish their roster.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s probably too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson was a disaster in his lone season in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but the Nuggets value the fact that he has an expiring contract.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick, but the contract is prohibitive.

NBA Trade Rumors: Power Forwards/Centers Who Could Still Move

Jalen Smith, Bulls. (Remaining contract: one year, $9 million.) Plenty of teams are still on the hunt for a backup center, and Smith would be a nice fit in multiple situations. The Bulls could cash in for younger assets.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take. Are the Mavericks the answer?

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are not quite done with their roster, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: four years, $32 million.) Dumping Nnaji would get the Nuggets under the second apron and free them up to resolve Peyton Watson’s situation. The Hornets are a potential landing spot.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) The Lakers have been trying to find a taker for Vanderbilt, but no one has been eager to take on his contract. It’s possible the Lakers will use him in their rotation, much to JJ Redick’s chagrin, and attempt to trade him during the season.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Someone may have to go depending on how the Peyton Watson ordeal finishes. It could be Gordon, though his recent injury history makes that tough.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. They’re hoping to get a first-round pick for Gafford, but that might be a big ask because of his contract.