Lakers Predicted to Strike Trade for $55 Million Nets Starter

There are no shortage of rumors when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers’ potential moves this offseason. While the Lakers remain in a holding pattern awaiting LeBron James’ decision, the team could explore potential trades to bolster their core.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley offered four predictions for NBA trades that could happen in the coming months. One pitch has the Lakers striking a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers send Rui Hachimura and the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA draft to the Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith.

“Lakers fans who’ve been dreaming of adding a third star to the mix will certainly roll their eyes at this suggestion,” Buckley detailed in a June 1, 2024 article titled, “Fresh Predictions from NBA Trade and Offseason Rumors.” “Finney-Smith obviously isn’t an elite, and some might wonder if he’s enough of an upgrade to include the No. 17 pick (which becomes movable on draft night).

“In a vacuum, there maybe isn’t a ton of difference between the two forwards, but factor in fit, and Finney-Smith’s three-and-D game could be much more impactful than Hachimura’s score-first style,” Buckley added. “L.A. needs more two-way talent, better protection on the defensive perimeter and more shooting. The best version of Finney-Smith checks all three boxes.”

Lakers Rumors: Trading for Nets Forward Dorian Finney-Smith Does Not Offer Much of an Upgrade

It is fair to wonder if Finney-Smith is an upgrade to Hachimura, especially when the Lakers are parting with the No. 17 pick in this trade. This may not be perceived as a strong draft, but the pick has value as a potential role player on an affordable rookie contract. Los Angeles could also package this selection as part of a bigger trade.

Finney-Smith has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $55.5 million contract. The veteran has a $14.9 million cap hit in 2024-25 and a player option to potentially become a free agent in 2025.

By comparison, Hachimura has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $51 million contract. The forward is slated to have a $17 million cap hit next season.

Hachimura posted 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 42.2% from behind the three-point line in 68 appearances this season. Finney-Smith averaged a modest 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 68 games, including 56 starts. On paper, this move does not significantly increase the Lakers’ chances of contention.

Lakers News: LA Expected to Be ‘Aggressive on the Trade Market’

Much of the Lakers offseason hinges on what James does in the coming months. James can opt out of his current deal to become a free agent this offseason.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that the Lakers are expected to be “aggressive on the trade market.” It remains to be seen if the franchise will go star hunting or prefer to land more role players like Finney-Smith.

“The Lakers are expected to be aggressive on the trade market, as The Athletic previously reported,” Buha detailed in a May 30 story titled, “Lakers’ offseason centers on one question: Trade for star or upgrade supporting cast?” “Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka hinted at the 2024 trade deadline that part of the calculus for not making a deal then was the moves the organization could make around the draft, which begins June 26, when they will have access to trade three of their first-round picks (2024 or 2025, 2029 and 2031).”