Proposed Blockbuster Trade Has Lakers Land $146 Million Superstar for Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers are in search of a third star, and the franchise will need to explore potential blockbuster trades for the team to have a chance. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed an “all-in” trade pitch for the Lakers to land Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.

The proposal has the Lakers sending Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino and two future first rounders (2029, 2031) to Miami. Los Angeles lands Butler and Thomas Bryant from the Heat in the trade proposal.

“The Lakers’ third-star search could take them a number of different directions, but what about toward South Beach and their biggest adversary in the 2020 Finals?” Buckley detailed in a May 29, 2024 article titled, “1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team.” “Sure, the Heat say Butler isn’t available, and most analysts don’t think he is, but if extension negotiations get awkward—as they already kind of did—things could change in a hurry.

“L.A. should have an all-in offer at the ready just in case. Butler wouldn’t help with the Lakers’ shooting shortage, but he’d enhance their offensive menu as a scorer, creator and downhill attacker.

“… To get this deal done, the Lakers would have to duck below the first apron, which could happen by either D’Angelo Russell declining his $18.7 million player option and exiting or LeBron James returning at something less than his max salary.”

Lakers Rumors: Does LA Have Enough Assets to Strike a Blockbuster Trade With the Heat for Jimmy Butler?

Bleacher Report is labeling this as an “all-in” deal for the Lakers, but this is unlikely to have much appeal to the Heat. For Miami to move on from Butler, the Heat would likely need another star in return or a plethora of draft picks.

Butler still has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $146 million contract. The star has a $48.7 million cap hit in 2024-25.

Butler does have a player option for 2025-26 meaning the star could be a free agent in 2025. The argument for trading Butler would be Miami getting something in return for the forward if the team thought the six-time All-Star does not want to remain with the Heat.

Heat Rumors: Jimmy Butler Wants to Remain in Miami But Is Still Being Floated in Trade Chatter

Miami has attempted to downplay the idea of trading Butler this summer, but Heat president Pat Riley did not sound ready to sign the veteran to a new deal. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Butler would like to remain with Heat.

“[Jimmy Butler] has always made it clear he wants to be in Miami long term, it’s going to be about will they be able to pay him what he wants,” Charania noted in a May 7 episode of “Run It Back.”

Lakers Rumors: Jimmy Butler Would Give LA a New Big 3

Forming a new big three with Butler, LeBron James and Anthony Davis would make the Lakers must-see television. Add in the idea of the Lakers landing James’ son Bronny James in the 2024 NBA draft, and the Lakers would have a highly entertaining offseason.

It may provide the NBA world with countless hours of content, but this deal likely has little appeal for the Heat. Even if Butler reveals that he does not want to re-sign with Miami, the Heat can likely land a better player than Reaves. That said, it will be worth monitoring whether the Lakers attempt to get involved if Butler suddenly becomes available.