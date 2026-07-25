76ers Make Decision on Trade to Pair LeBron James & Ex-Lakers $175 Million Star

No team is tied to LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers quite like the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise was the one team who knew their fate with James weeks before any other squad.

James revealed his public breakup with the Lakers before NBA free agency began. Now, we are already seeing former Lakers players reuniting with James in Philadelphia.

Former Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is expected to sign with the Sixers after agreeing to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, per NBA TV’s Chris Haynes. James’ decision to join the 76ers has already prompted speculation that the legend could reunite with another former Lakers teammate: Anthony Davis.

Let’s dive into the chances that the 76ers could strike a trade for Davis.

76ers Rumors: Philly Does Not Plan to Strike Trade for Anthony Davis After LeBron James News

Joel Embiid’s recent health history has fans and media member alike wondering if the 76ers could look to swap the big man for another player like Davis. Yet, Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported that Embiid was a key part of recruiting James to Philadelphia, and the Sixers do not plan to trade the center.

The insider added that the 76ers are not expected to consider a trade for Davis. There is also no indication that the Washington Wizards are willing to deal the big man.

“As far as I know, as I reported previously, the Wizards have no interest in trading AD, at least so far,” the analyst noted on a July 24, edition of “The Kevin O’Connor Show.” “As far as I know, LeBron’s excited to play with Joel Embiid.

“I’ve been told that he contacted Embiid, (Tyrese) Maxey, (Jaylen) Brown, within the last 24 hours, that these guys knew prior to the announcement. They’ve been in communication together. It would seem like quite the betrayal to trade Joel Embiid,” O’Connor continued.

“So I do not think a Joel Embiid for Anthony Davis trade is on the table right now. I don’t think so at all. Ultimately, I think with Joel Embiid, the guy is the face of your franchise. Even if Maxey’s the better player at this point, Joel Embiid is still the face of this team.”

Sixers News: The 76ers Are Not Expected to Trade Joel Embiid After LeBron James Signing

The addition of James could allow the Sixers to lighten Embiid’s load in an effort to keep the star healthy for the NBA playoffs. Davis is heading into the second season of a three-year, $175.3 million contract.

Embiid is about to begin a three-year, $187 million contract. It is worth mentioning that Davis has not exactly been a picture of health in recent seasons.

With James already signing in Philly, there should be less pressure on the front office to make a risky move for Davis.

“I think Joel Embiid should be part of this team for the character of this team and what it would mean to them to win it all,” O’Connor added. “Nothing would mean more than to win it with Joel Embiid as your center instead of Anthony Davis, who, by the way, has his own injury concerns as well.

“That’s the way I look at it with Joel Embiid there in Philadelphia.”