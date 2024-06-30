Proposed NBA Trade Has Lakers Land $50 Million Magic Starter for D-Lo

Much has been made about the Los Angeles Lakers’ potential plans in NBA free agency, but the team could also look to land players via trade. Acquiring another star via trade is unlikely, but the team could dangle point guard D’Angelo Russell in an effort to acquire another key player.

CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn floated Orlando Magic starting center Wendell Carter as a potential trade target for the Lakers. The NBA analyst pondered whether the Magic could be intrigued by swapping Carter for Russell. Carter would give Los Angeles a more traditional center allowing Anthony Davis to spend more minutes at power forward.

“He is, essentially, the perfect Lakers center,” Quinn said of Carter in a June 29, 2024 story titled, “10 Lakers mid-level exception targets if LeBron James indeed takes discount on his next contract.” “He’s shot nearly 35% on 3’s since joining the Magic while attempting 4.2 of them per 36 minutes. He’s a strong defender who has in the past given Nikola Jokic as much trouble as any post defender in the NBA

“… He can play with Davis or without. And Orlando is reportedly targeting Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency,” Quinn continued. “If the Magic sign another center and Carter becomes available, he becomes an easy Laker fit. They could try to absorb him with the mid-level exception, or they could send the Magic D’Angelo Russell, whom they have been linked to in the past, and proceed to use the mid-level exception on another perimeter player to replace Russell.”

Potential Lakers Trade Target Wendell Carter Is on a Team-Friendly 4-Year, $50 Million Contract With the Magic

Carter is on a team-friendly four-year, $50 million contract with the Magic. The Lakers would inherit Carter under contract for another two seasons.

The biggest knock on Carter has been his availability given the recent injury history. Carter has missed significant time in three straight seasons with the Magic. The veteran averaged 11 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 37.4% from long range in 55 appearances last season.

Would the Magic Have an Interest in Trading for Lakers Guard D’Angelo Russell?

Russell is a polarizing player but would give Orlando a scoring point guard who can shoot. The former No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA draft is entering the final season of a two-year, $36 million contract.

The Magic would get a trial run with Russell running the offense on an $18.6 million cap hit. Russell’s fit on the Magic would depend on the team’s inability to land Paul George in NBA free agency.

The Lakers veteran opted into the final season of his contract rather than hitting NBA free agency. Russell’s future with Los Angeles still remains very much uncertain, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

“How long Russell remains a Laker is another matter altogether,” Buha wrote in a June 29 news post titled, “D’Angelo Russell sticking around L.A.” “After failing to trade Russell ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, the Lakers are expected to be aggressive in pursuing Russell-centric trades, according to league and team sources. Russell’s expiring contract immediately becomes one of Los Angeles’ more valuable trade assets, particularly for salary-matching purposes.

“… Internally within the Lakers, there is a sense that there is a clear ceiling to an Austin Reaves-D’Angelo Russell backcourt pairing. Reaves is younger, better defensively, a superior playoff performer and is on a team-friendly multi-year contract.”