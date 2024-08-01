Proposed 3-Team Trade Has Lakers Landing $160 Million Starter & New Scorer

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be floated as a potential trade destination for Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey put an interesting twist on a popular trade proposal by adding the Orlando Magic as a third team.

The three-team trade pitch has the Lakers not only landing Grant but adding Magic point guard Cole Anthony. Los Angeles is moving quite a haul in exchange for adding two additional key players. The Lakers are trading D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2029 first-round pick (top-three protected) and a 2030 second rounder.

The Blazers are receiving Vincent, Vanderbilt, Jett Howard, a 2025 first rounder from the Magic (via Denver) and a Lakers 2029 first-round pick (top-three protected). Portland moves on from Grant and a 2028 second rounder (via the Warriors) in the trade.

Orlando adds Russell, Hood-Schifino, a 2028 second-round pick from the Blazers and a 2030 Lakers second rounder. The Magic are trading Anthony, Howard and a 2025 first-round pick as part of the three-team trade.

Let’s explore if this trade works for the Lakers, Magic and Blazers.

The Lakers Could Be Hesitant to Take on Jerami Grant’s $160 Million Contract

Play

Acquiring Grant would be a significant financial commitment for the Lakers. Grant has four seasons remaining on a five-year, $160 million contract. The forward comes with a $29.7 million cap hit in 2024-25.

Grant posted 21 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 40.2% from long range in 54 starts last season. The addition of Anthony is an interesting wrinkle to this popular trade rumor.

“In a vacuum, Cole Anthony is slightly worse than Russell, but he’s younger and would likely have no problem coming off the bench,” Bailey detailed in a June 29, 2024, story titled, “A 3-Team Trade Idea to Help the Los Angeles Lakers Move D’Angelo Russell.” “That’d clear the way for Austin Reaves to start as the Lakers’ nominal point guard and make the entire starting lineup bigger.

“The more important acquisition is Grant. The 30-year-old wing has proven to be a reliable three-point shooter and 20-point-per-game scorer with the Detroit Pistons and Portland. In lineups with LeBron and Davis, his lack of rebounding wouldn’t be as damaging.”

Trading for Blazers Forward Jerami Grant Is on the Lakers’ ‘Wishlist’: Insider

Play

Orlando could use another distributor like Russell, but the Magic front office may not want to part with Anthony and Howard to make it happen. Anthony spent his first two NBA seasons as the Magic’s starting point guard. Through his four NBA seasons, Anthony has averaged 13.4 points, 4.6. rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 34.3% from behind the three-point line.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that Grant is on the Lakers’ “wishlist.” The tension appears to be over the future draft capital Los Angeles would need to give up in order to land Grant. Portland is seeking two first-round picks for Grant, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

“Jerami Grant, a client of Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, is believed to be another potential addition on the Lakers’ wishlist, according to league sources,” Fischer wrote in a June 24, story, “With new coach JJ Redick at the helm, the Lakers’ draft strategy beginning to take shape.”