Proposed 3-Team NBA Trade Sees Lakers Finally Land Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga remains one of the most intriguing free agent wildcards this deep into the offseason. Despite rampant ties to the Los Angeles Lakers, nothing has been confirmed on where he will play this upcoming season.

The Lakers are an interesting option. They have wing needs on the roster and have reportedly established contact with Kuminga’s camp. But for now, there isn’t any clear movement for the forward.

The right structure for a deal and salary demands appear to be limiting factors. However, a move could materialize in the coming weeks.

In a proposed three-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets, Kuminga would move to the Lakers on a new deal.

In the hypothetical trade:

Lakers receive: Jonathan Kuminga plus a 2031 second round pick in (via HOU)

Hawks receive: a 2031 second round pick (from LAL, via WAS)

Rockets receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

Kuminga would move to L.A. on a sign-and-trade as an unrestricted free agent. Atlanta declined his $24.3 million team option in late June and he would reportedly favor a move away rather than re-signing.

Jonathan Kuminga to Lakers Sign-and-Trade Framework

Kuminga, 24, would most likely move via a sign-and-trade to guarantee at least an extended contract of at least three years. This proposal hands him a three-year deal worth $47.4 million.

While this deal is less than what his camp is reportedly demanding and his declined team option, it offers an extended role and guaranteed money.

The Lakers have reportedly pitched a starting role for Kuminga after a meeting between the forward and head coach JJ Redick as well as some franchise execs. He would be able to contribute while playing alongside the likes of Luka Doncic.

As interesting as that sounds, Kuminga would have to be equally committed, as he is gaining interest from several franchises most notably the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers have limited cap space to offer more money, but the Cavs also face a similar situation.

The Lakers would be able to make this trade by moving Vanderbilt’s $12.4 million salary to Houston. The Hawks may not be willing to take his deal in a direct trade as he still has two years left on his deal.

This proposal offers a clean exit for Atlanta. The franchise acquired Kuminga at the February trade deadline as they sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors.

Kuminga’s Fit in Los Angeles as New Forward

Obviously, the Hawks would not be moving on from Kuminga because they don’t want him. They saw enough to explore keeping him, yet ultimately declined his team option to preserve financial flexibility.

The Lakers could hop on this opportunity to acquire a high-upside young wing who has already played alongside some of the best players in the league at Golden State. It didn’t look like he would earn a defined role there but he could in L.A.

The Lakers have made several moves this offseason but have yet to get a standard small forward to fill in the spot left by LeBron James and Rui Hachimura. They have been exploring a move for Kuminga ever since James told the franchise he would leave.

The fit next to Doncic could be enticing. Kuminga already played with Stephen Curry and could contribute to the Lakers roster as a starting piece.