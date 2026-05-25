NBA World Reacts To Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal’s Heartfelt Post

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the best players in NBA history.

In addition to his legendary run as a basketball player, the 54-year-old has also had success in many other areas (including media).

NBA World Reacts To O’Neal’s Heartfelt Post

Recently, O’Neal made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son (who recently graduated from college).

O’Neal wrote: “Congrats my twin @shaqironeall #sacrameto state. So proud of you son. Now it’s time for bigger and better things love you my gee”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Mateen Cleaves: “🔥🔥”

Quentin Richardson: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Overtime: “All grown up wow 🥹”

Chris Webber: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥cheah. Congrats !!!!”

Vince Carter, Carlos Boozer, JR Smith, Kenyon Martin, Josh Smith, Dorell Wright and Maxwell Lewis all liked the post.

O’Neal’s son (Shaqir) played four seasons of college basketball at Texas Southern, Florida A&M and Sacramento State.

He finished his career with averages of 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 30.5% from three-point range in 101 games.