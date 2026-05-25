NBA World Reacts To Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal’s Heartfelt Post

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Shaquille O'Neal attends a semifinal game of the Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks on December 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bucks defeated the Hawks 110-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Shaquille O’Neal is one of the best players in NBA history.
In addition to his legendary run as a basketball player, the 54-year-old has also had success in many other areas (including media).
NBA World Reacts To O’Neal’s Heartfelt Post
GettyShaquille O’Neal looks on during the third quarter in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on May 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Recently, O’Neal made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son (who recently graduated from college).
O’Neal wrote: “Congrats my twin @shaqironeall #sacrameto state. So proud of you son. Now it’s time for bigger and better things love you my gee”
GettyShaquille O’Neal looks on prior to a game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on May 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
O’Neal’s son (Shaqir) played four seasons of college basketball at Texas Southern, Florida A&M and Sacramento State.
He finished his career with averages of 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 30.5% from three-point range in 101 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Shaquille O’Neal is one of the best players in NBA history.In addition to his legendary run as a basketball player, the 54-year-old has also had success in many other areas (including media).NBA World Reacts To O’Neal’s Heartfelt PostRecently, O’Neal made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son (who recently graduated from college).O’Neal wrote: “Congrats […]
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