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NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Losing 12-Year NBA Player

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LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 30, 2025: Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts after his team is called for a foul against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena on December 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Marcus Smart is coming off his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Oklahoma State star finished the year with averages of 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.1% from three-point range in 62 games.

This summer, Smart became a free agent.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, he is now signing with the Houston Rockets.

Charania wrote: “Free agent guard Marcus Smart has agreed on a two-year, $13 million deal with the Houston Rockets, plus a player option for the second season, sources tell ESPN. The former Defensive Player of the Year reunites with Ime Udoka for significant opportunity in the Rockets backcourt.”

NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Losing Smart

GettyMarcus Smart #36 of the Los Angeles Lakers during play against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome on December 20, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@CuffsTheLegend: “Bron gone and now everybody jumping ship Kennard is gone Smart is gone Rui Hachimura is about to be gone why don’t guys wanna play with Luka? 🤷🏽‍♂️”

Kevin O’Connor: “Nice addition for the Rockets. They still need way more shooting though.”

@LakersLead: “DO SOMETHING ROB”

Harrison Faigen: “Two years $13 million?????????”

@GoldenKnightGFX: “ARE YOU KIDDING ME MAN”

Bobby Marks: “Contract does not hard cap Houston at the first apron, thus giving themselves flexibility to bring back restricted forward Tari Eason. Houston is $28.5M below the second apron hard cap.”

GettyMarcus Smart #36 and Luke Kennard #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on February 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Sean Davis: “No way that’s all he went for man”

Charania added: “Smart made the decision this morning, with his agents Jason Glushon and Josh Ketroser informing Rockets officials.”

@GuruLakers: “I’ve been up since 2am. Figured the silver lining in not being able to go back to sleep was getting the first drop in the morning. Lol. Getting priced out for winning players/vets is one thing but watching them walk for pennies on the dollar is frustrating. I feel like we’re headed for a presser along the lines of “anytime you unexpectedly lose a player like LeBron, those shoes can’t be filled in one offseason by one player. It’ll take time but we are focused on elevating this franchise back to contention.””

@showtimeluka: “He clearly didn’t want to be in LA, so much for loyalty after Luka revived your career.”

Looking At Smart

GettyMarcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics reacts in the first half against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on October 25, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Smart was the seventh pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards over 12 seasons.

In 2022, Smart won the Defensive Player of The Year Award.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Losing 12-Year NBA Player

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