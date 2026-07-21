NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Signing 2x All-Defensive Player

On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Los Angeles Lakers are signing Matisse Thybulle.

Thybulle has spent the last 3.5 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 39.8% from three-point range 30 games.

Charania wrote: “Free agent forward Matisse Thybulle has agreed on one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.”

Social Media Reacts To Thybulle News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Trevor Lane: “Love this signing for the Lakers. Excellent defense player and the 3 has improved over time in the NBA. LA is slowly but surely addressing their wing depth”

StatMuse: “Matisse Thybulle: — 1st in STL/MIN among active players — 1st in SPG among active bench players — 5th in SPG among active players — 3rd in 4Q STL in the 2020s He’s a Laker.”

Keith Smith: “If Matisse Thybulle’s contact is fully guaranteed (which is most likely), the Lakers will have 16 fully guaranteed standard contracts on their books. That means they’ll need to waive or trade at least one fully guaranteed player. Thybulle will hit the cap at the veteran minimum amount of $2.5M for this season.”

Yossi Gozlan: “Los Angeles Lakers cap situation after signing Kevon Looney, Ziaire Williams, and Matisse Thybulle to veteran minimums. They could resolve their roster crunch with a 2-for-1 trade for a more expensive player. They have space below the first apron hard cap to do so.”

Carlos Yakimowich: “Some notes on #Lakers’ new F Matisse Thybulle: 29 years old, 6-foot-5, coming off a year averaging 5.8 points and 2.0 steals with Blazers 2x All-Defensive Team NBA-best defensive rating (99.8) among players last season averaging 15+ MPG Shot 39.8% from 3 last season”

Dan Woike: “The Lakers have agreed to sign wing Matisse Thybulle to a one-year deal. Has been elite defensive player when on the court – finished last season healthy in Portland. Shooting has come along over his career, as well.”

@big_business_: “Lakers going to the NBA Finals book it”

Looking At Thybulle

Thybulle was the 20th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Washington.

The 29-year-old had spent part of four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers before getting traded to Portland.

His career averages are 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range in 377 games.

He has also appeared in 29 NBA playoff games (two starts).