NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Signing 5-Year Player

On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Los Angeles Lakers are signing Ziaire Williams.

The 24-year-old is coming off a season where he appeared in 56 games (13 starts) for the Brooklyn Nets.

He averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range.

Charania wrote: “Free agent forward Ziaire Williams has agreed on a one-year, $3 million deal to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Dave McMenamin: “The Lakers currently have all 15 roster spots filled with Williams’ addition.”

Iztok Franko: “Zaire Williams was a player Lakers liked per previous reports. Adds length on the wing…”

Sam Quinn: “Decent flier at the minimum. Young defenders who aren’t total non-shooters are hard to get at that price.”

Billy Reinhardt: “Good fit for Ziaire Williams and the Lakers. Williams sees his salary cut in half from what his team option would’ve paid him in Brooklyn this season.”

@LAbound2: “The Laker off-season continues to be a success, and it’s likely not done Pelinka/FO signing an adequate wing stopper that can hit a shot on a vet min is A+ stuff”

Anthony F. Irwin: “Ziaire Williams feels like a Vando replacement as the Kuminga/starting-power-forward pursuit continues. Never a bad idea to take a flier on a young, super athletic wing.”

Dan Woike: “The Lakers have agreed to a deal with Ziaire Williams, team and league sources say. New Orleans had made a push in recent days to sign the 24-year-old, but the chance to play for his hometown Lakers in a winning situation has him headed to LA.”

Looking At Williams

Williams was the 10th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Before Brooklyn, he had spent the first three years of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies.

With Memphis, Williams also appeared in 14 NBA playoff games (one start).