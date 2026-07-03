NBA World Rects To Los Angeles Lakers Trading 8-Year NBA Player To Wizards

Deandre Ayton is coming off his first season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Arizona star finished the year with averages of 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 67.1% from the field in 72 games.

On Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that Ayton is being traded to the Washington Wizards.

Charania wrote: “Just in: The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy and two Wizards second-round picks in 2031 and 2032, sources tell ESPN.”

NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Trading Ayton

Here’s what people were saying about the trade:

Bobby Marks: “Lakers replenish their second round assets (had 1 prior) prior to the trade. In the 23 games with Washington last season, Hardy shot 42% from 3. Washington adds center depth with Ayton. The Wizards could acquire Ayton into the $13.4M Kelly Olynyk exception (expires on 7/9) This would give them a new $6M exception”

Daniel Starkand: “Have to imagine the purpose of this trade was to add resources in order to get that wing. They must feel they can find a backup center on the FA market who can match or come close to Ayton’s production without the headache that he brings.”

Greg Finberg: “The Wizards needed a backup center and acquired one for relatively cheap. Deandre Ayton is better than most available FA bigs and gives the Wizards a capable backup center at just $8.1M in 26-27. All Washington gave up was Hardy, who wasn’t a rotational player, and two seconds.”

Trevor Lane: “Wow, so much for the Kessler-Ayton center pairing”

@sixringsofsteeI: “I thought the Lakers were going to have to waive and stretch Ayton, this is a good trade for them”

@iztok_franko: “Hopefully there is a follow up move because Ayton is a legit rotation player, while Hardy is not.”

Eric Pincus: “Lakers’ reported signings didn’t quite add up under the cap, so either the reports were slightly inflated or LAL opened a little more spending power to use on their committed signings going from Ayton to Hardy”

Looking At Ayton

Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers over eight years in the league.

In 2021, Ayton helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals.