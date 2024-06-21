Trae Young’s Cryptic Emoji Sparks Lakers Trade Rumors After JJ Redick Move

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was seemingly quick to respond to news breaking about the Los Angeles Lakers hiring JJ Redick as the team’s new head coach. Young posted an hourglass emoji on X minutes after the Redick move was revealed.



The Hawks guard’s message went viral eclipsing one million views less than 24 hours after Young posted on X. Young has been linked to the Lakers in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Fellow Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is another player who could be a potential fit as a Lakers’ trade target this summer.

“Young has been linked to the Lakers for a while, though some around the league believe his switch of representation from Klutch Sports to CAA earlier this month has decreased the odds he lands in Los Angeles if he becomes available,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha detailed in a May 30, 2024 story titled, “Lakers’ offseason centers on one question: Trade for star or upgrade supporting cast?” “(James and [Anthony] Davis are two of Klutch Sports’ most notable clients.) Regardless, it’s unclear if every key Lakers’ stakeholder would want to aggressively pursue him.

“Young is one of many names that’ll be discussed internally by the Lakers over the coming weeks, a list that includes [Donovan] Mitchell, [Darius] Garland and Murray — the third of which the Lakers pursued ahead of the 2024 trade deadline,” Buha added. “Each situation will come down to the asking price and opportunity cost. Even so, the Lakers’ best offer could be outbid by teams such as Houston, Miami, Philadelphia and Brooklyn.”

Potential Lakers Trade Target Trae Young on His Future Amid Rumors: ‘I Want to Win’

“Atlanta and Chicago played, but the winner was the Lakers. Trae Young, my guess, is coming to LA. So they’re (LA) gonna add Trae Young, Atlanta is gonna go with Dejounte Murray and it’s very clear.” Do you agree with Colin Cowherd here?🤔 (via @TheHerd)pic.twitter.com/zLtLToh019 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 18, 2024

There are no shortage of trade rumors when it comes to the Hawks. Atlanta has had limited success with Young and Murray sharing the backcourt together prompting speculation that the franchise may look to breakup the pairing this summer. The Hawks also surprisingly landed the No. 1 pick giving the team even more potential trade options to consider.

Young is under contract with the Hawks for the next three seasons as part of his five-year, $215 million contract. Despite his current deal, Young sounded non-committal on his future in Atlanta heading into the offseason.

“I think it means what it means,” Young remarked when asked about his comments regarding his future on the May 5, 2024 episode of the “From the Point” podcast. “Everybody knows like obviously I want to be in Atlanta. When I was drafted that’s where I wanted to spend my whole career, but at the same time I want to win.

“So like, if we’re not on the same page and all wanting to win right now. I mean, there’s times teams want to take their time and be slow with winning and [the] process. And it’s just like, I’m not not there anymore. I want to win, and I’ve always been that way. So, I don’t feel like I have very much time to waste.”

The Lakers Would Likely Need to Include Austin Reaves in a Trade for Hawks Star Trae Young

Trae Young tweeted out the hourglass emoji 30 minutes after the JJ Redick to the Lakers news broke 👀 pic.twitter.com/brO4CuOO6M — Ball Exclusives (@ballexclusives) June 21, 2024

It remains to be seen whether the Hawks have an interest in trading Young. Even if Atlanta wants to hit the reset button, it is unclear whether Los Angeles has the necessary assets to entice the Hawks to deal Young.

Outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves remains the Lakers’ most enticing potential trade target. Yet, Reaves lacks the same star power Young has had in Atlanta.